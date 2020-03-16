medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Number Of Corona Virus Cases Surpass Those Inside China

by Jeffil Obadiah on  March 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

More than 83,000 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported outside China as of Monday, exceeding the cumulative number of infections in China.

The spokesperson told Xinhua news agency that the pandemic has spread to 146 countries and regions worldwide so far.
Number Of Corona Virus Cases Surpass Those Inside China
Number Of Corona Virus Cases Surpass Those Inside China

According to China's National Health Commission, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of Monday was 80,860, while the death toll stood at 3,213.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

BK Virus Infection

BK virus infection remains asymptomatic for a long time. But BK virus infection after kidney transplant can harm the patient due to reduction in immunity with potent immunosuppressive agents.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Marburg Virus Disease

Marburg virus is an animal virus that has infected the human race and first reported from Marburg. The virus is incidentally from the same family as the one that causes Ebola.

Norovirus

Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosis

What's New on Medindia

Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can't Wait

Cancer Patients are Vulnerable to COVID-19: Here's Why
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive