Number Of Corona Virus Cases Surpass Those Inside China

More than 83,000 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported outside China as of Monday, exceeding the cumulative number of infections in China.



The spokesperson told Xinhua news agency that the pandemic has spread to 146 countries and regions worldwide so far.

According to China's National Health Commission, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of Monday was 80,860, while the death toll stood at 3,213.