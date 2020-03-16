medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Post-retirement Goals Linked to Greater Cognitive Decline

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who disengage from goals after they retire are at an increased risk of cognitive decline as they age, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Post-retirement Goals Linked to Greater Cognitive Decline
Post-retirement Goals Linked to Greater Cognitive Decline

"This study raises questions about how individual differences in motivation and gender may play a role in cognitive declines and points to the potential importance of continuing to engage in mentally stimulating activities in retirement," said lead author Jeremy Hamm, PhD, of North Dakota State University. "This may be a significant challenge for people who have a tendency to let go of goals when they encounter initial obstacles and setbacks."


The study, published in the journal Psychology and Aging, analyzed data from Midlife in the United States, a national longitudinal survey of 7,108 participants aimed at identifying the factors that influence health as people age. Hamm and his team used a subset of 732 participants from the survey to examine the differences in cognitive function between retired adults and similar others who chose to continue working past retirement age. Half of the participants were female and 94% of participants were white.

Previous research has shown that retiring is associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline, but little is known about the motivation factors that could make someone more susceptible to such a decrease, according to Hamm.

"Our premise was that not all those who retire are likely to be at higher risk of decline. We thought that individuals who retire may be more or less at risk, depending on their tendency to disengage from challenging tasks and goals that could otherwise provide a source of mental stimulation," he said.

Researchers measured participants' level of goal disengagement, or people's tendency to lower their ambitions and decrease commitment to personal goals. Participants were asked to rate their level of agreement with statements such as "To avoid disappointments, I don't set my goals too high" and "I feel relieved when I let go of some of my responsibilities" on a scale of one to four.

Participants also took a test by telephone to measure basic cognitive functions, such as memory, reasoning and processing speed.

However, no differences emerged between retired and working men who were prone to disengagement, whose higher socioeconomic status may have protected them from early declines, according to Hamm.

"Our findings suggest not everyone who retires is at greater risk of cognitive declines. There are many opportunities to engage in mentally stimulating activities in retirement, such as reading or playing word games," he said. "However, personal agency and motivation may come to the fore at this stage of the lifespan since these activities often need to be self-initiated and autonomously maintained."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children

Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Iron Deposits in Brain Reveal Cognitive Decline in Parkinson's Disease Patients

Measures of iron deposits in brain might eventually help predict which people with Parkinson's will develop dementia, said new study.

New Diagnostic Techniques and Drug Undo Age-related Cognitive Decline

Senile mice had less signs of dysfunctional brain electrical activity and were able to learn new tasks, becoming almost cognitively adept as mice half their age after giving a new drug.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In ChildrenNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened Today. Tomorrow Can't Wait

Cancer Patients are Vulnerable to COVID-19: Here's Why
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive