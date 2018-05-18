medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Method Generates 3D Images of Cancer Cells in the Body

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 18, 2018 at 2:23 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New method developed by medical physicists at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) can be used to observe cellular and genetic processes in living organisms. The research group presents its findings in Communication Physics, a journal published by the Nature Publishing Group.
Novel Method Generates 3D Images of Cancer Cells in the Body
Novel Method Generates 3D Images of Cancer Cells in the Body

Clinicians and scientists are in need of a better understanding of cancer cells and their properties in order to provide targeted cancer treatment. Individual cancer cells are often examined in test tubes before the findings are tested in living organisms. "Our aim is to visualise cancer cells inside the living body to find out how they function, how they spread and how they react to new therapies," says medical physicist Professor Jan Laufer from MLU. He specialises in the field of photoacoustic imaging, a process that uses ultrasound waves generated by laser beams to produce high-resolution, three-dimensional images of the body's interior.

"The problem is that tumour cells are transparent. This makes it difficult to use optical methods to examine tumours in the body," explains Laufer whose research group has developed a new method to solve this problem: First the scientists introduce a specific gene into the genome of the cancer cells. "Once inside the cells, the gene produces a phytochrome protein, which originates from plants and bacteria. There it serves as a light sensor," Laufer continues. In the next step, the researchers illuminate the tissue with short pulses of light at two different wavelengths using a laser. Inside the body, the light pulses are absorbed and converted into ultrasonic waves. These waves can then be measured outside the organism and two images of the body's interior can be reconstructed based on this data. "The special feature of phytochrome proteins is that they alter their structure and thus also their absorption properties depending on the wavelength of the laser beams. This results in changes to the amplitude of the ultrasound waves that are generated in the tumour cells. None of the other tissue components, for example blood vessels, have this property - their signal remains constant," Laufer says. By calculating the difference between the two images, a high-resolution, three-dimensional image of the tumour cells is created, which is free of the otherwise overwhelming background contrast.

The development of Halle's medical physicists can be applied to a wide range of applications in the preclinical research and the life sciences.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Cancer Must Know Facts

Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Healthy Living Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal cancer affects the central region of the pharynx, the middle part of the throat. ...

 Burosumab-twza

Burosumab-twza

Burosumab-twza or KRN23 is a monoclonal antibody approved by FDA to use as an injection for ...

 Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...