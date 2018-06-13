medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Novel Epigenetic Drug Found Effective Against Mantle Cell Lymphoma

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 13, 2018 at 2:17 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New compound with epigenetic and anti-tumor effects was found to be effective against Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). It is a type of cancer characterized by its aggressive behavior, its delayed diagnosis with affectation of different organs and its origin from the lymphocytes B.
Novel Epigenetic Drug Found Effective Against Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Novel Epigenetic Drug Found Effective Against Mantle Cell Lymphoma

The study was carried out by doctor Manel Esteller, Director of the Epigenetics and Cancer Biology Program (PEBC) of the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), ICREA Researcher and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona. The research results, published in Haematologica, the European Hematology Society (EHA) scientific journal, may be an answer to current medical need for new treatments that increase long-term survival in this disease.

"Our laboratory is interested in finding new compounds with epigenetic activity and anti-tumor effects. Working together with organic chemists and the Quimatryx company we obtained a molecule that inhibits the HDAC6 gene, a protein that chemically modifies another protein by acetylation", says Manel Esteller, main author of the study. The research has also been carried out with the clinical collaboration of the Hematology Services of the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO) in Hospitalet and Badalona, as well as the Josep Carreras Institute (IJC).

"After testing it on several types of cancer, we realized that the efficacy of the new molecule was at its peak in this type of lymphoma. This beneficial effect was observed in cultured cells, murine studies and cells extracted from patients. In addition, the substance is very specific when it comes to reaching its target, with apparent little toxicity to healthy cells of the same patient, such as T lymphocytes", adds the IDIBELL researcher about the study in Haematologica.

12% of all cancers worldwide are linked to blood cells, be it leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma, diagnosing a new patient every two minutes. Although some types of these hematological oncological diseases are curable, for others there are not sufficiently effective treatments. "What makes us especially happy in this case is that the possible use of the drug in clinical trials for next year begins to be considered", concludes Esteller.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Acalabrutinib Receives 'Breakthrough Therapy Designation' in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Acalabrutinib Receives 'Breakthrough Therapy Designation' in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Acalabrutinib,a Bruton tyrosine kinase(BTK) inhibitor, has received the 'Breakthrough Therapy Designation'from the US FDA for the treatment of relapsed or non-responding cases of mantle cell lymphoma.

How Does Targeted Therapy Develop Resistance in Mantle Cell Lymphoma?

How Does Targeted Therapy Develop Resistance in Mantle Cell Lymphoma?

Mantle cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer can be treated using Ibrutinib drug. However, researchers are looking at the resistance developed to treatment.

Surprising Efficacy as Treatment for Chronic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma Shown By Drug 'Ibrutinib'

Surprising Efficacy as Treatment for Chronic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma Shown By Drug 'Ibrutinib'

Two clinical studies suggest that the novel agent ibrutinib shows real potential as a safe, effective, targeted treatment for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Ibrutinib Continues to Show Promise for Treating Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Ibrutinib Continues to Show Promise for Treating Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Ibrutinib therapy continues to show strong potential for use in treating relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), according to researchers.

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Signature Drug Toxicity Epigenetics AIDS-HIV-Cancer Drugs Banned in India Bone Marrow Transplantation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...