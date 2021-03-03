Novel Depression Treatment Approach - Brain Ion Channel

Ezogabine was found to be associated with substantial improvements in anhedonia and depressive symptoms.James Murough, senior author, comments,The KCNQ2/3 channel belongs to the large family of KCNQ (or Kv7) ion channels that are important controllers of brain cell excitability and function in the central nervous system. These channels control the electrical charge flow across the cell membrane as potassium (K+) ions.In a previous mice study, the researchers had found that changes in the KCNQ2/3 potassium channel determine if the animals show depressive and anhedonic behavior following chronic stress. They also found that mice with increased amounts of KCNQ2/3 channels were resistant to developing depression in the face of stress.Dr. Ming-Hu Han, co-author, says,The previous study also found that when a drug that increases this channel's activity (like ezogabine) was given to the depressed mice, they no longer showed depressive and anhedonic behaviors, i.e., the drug acted as an antidepressant.The current study involved 45 adult patients diagnosed with a depressive disorder. They were assigned to a five-week treatment period with daily dosing of either ezogabine or a matching placebo. All participants were asked to undergo clinical evaluations and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) during a rewarding task at baseline and the end of the treatment period.Findings showed that patients treated with ezogabine showed a substantial and large reduction in various measures of depression severity, anhedonia, and overall illness severity. When the patients were tested using various depression scales, results showed significant improvements. These patients also showed increased responses to reward anticipation in the brain compared to placebo.said Dr. Murrough.Source: Medindia