by Anjanee Sharma on  March 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Kidney Stones Linked With Bone Problems
Researchers from the US find that kidney stones could be linked with bone problems.

The research team analyzed data from the Veterans Health Administration.

Results showed that almost one-fourth of individuals with kidney stone diagnosis got diagnosed with osteoporosis or bone fracture around the same time.


Out of 531,431 patients with kidney stones between 2007 and 2015, 23.6% of them also had a diagnosis of osteoporosis.

In patients without a history of osteoporosis or bone analyses before a diagnosis of kidney stones, 9.1% got a bone density scan after diagnosis, 20% of whom were then diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Calyani Ganesan, lead author, states, "We hope this work raises awareness regarding the possibility of reduced bone strength in patients with kidney stones. In our future work, we hope to identify which patients with kidney stones are at higher risk for osteoporosis or fracture to help guide bone density screening efforts by clinicians in this population."

The findings will promote bone density screening in individuals with kidney stones, including individuals who may not be considered at-risk for osteoporosis or fracture.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?
Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.
READ MORE
Fracture
A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.
READ MORE
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis
READ MORE
Foods that Negatively Affect Bone Density
Calcium and vitamin D are known to improve bone health. Most people are aware of the foods which promote bone health but are unaware of those that lower bone density leading to osteoporosis.
READ MORE
Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding
READ MORE
Kidney Stones
A kidney stone is a solid mass made up of tiny crystals and may appear in any area of the urinary system.
READ MORE
Kidney Stones in Children
Increase in salt concentration in the urine results in precipitation of crystals and these lead to formation of kidney stones. Drinking a lot of water can prevent kidney stones.
READ MORE
Ureteroscopy for Stone
Ureteroscopy is an endoscopic procedure that clears stones from the ureter or the kidney.
READ MORE
Urinary Stone Disease
Stones in the urinary system can form in the kidneys and can sometimes travel down towards the bladder to give rise to acute colics.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Kidney StonesKidney Stones in ChildrenUreteroscopy for StoneInfantile Cortical HyperostosisUrinary Stone DiseaseUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingDiet for Kidney stonesKidney Disease