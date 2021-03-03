Kidney Stones Linked With Bone Problems

Results showed that almost one-fourth of individuals with kidney stone diagnosis got diagnosed with osteoporosis or bone fracture around the same time.
Out of 531,431 patients with kidney stones between 2007 and 2015, 23.6% of them also had a diagnosis of osteoporosis.
In patients without a history of osteoporosis or bone analyses before a diagnosis of kidney stones, 9.1% got a bone density scan after diagnosis, 20% of whom were then diagnosed with osteoporosis.
Calyani Ganesan, lead author, states, "We hope this work raises awareness regarding the possibility of reduced bone strength in patients with kidney stones. In our future work, we hope to identify which patients with kidney stones are at higher risk for osteoporosis or fracture to help guide bone density screening efforts by clinicians in this population."
The findings will promote bone density screening in individuals with kidney stones, including individuals who may not be considered at-risk for osteoporosis or fracture.
Source: Medindia