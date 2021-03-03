Kidney Stones Linked With Bone Problems

Out of 531,431 patients with kidney stones between 2007 and 2015, 23.6% of them also had a diagnosis of osteoporosis.In patients without a history of osteoporosis or bone analyses before a diagnosis of kidney stones, 9.1% got a bone density scan after diagnosis, 20% of whom were then diagnosed with osteoporosis.Calyani Ganesan, lead author, states,The findings will promote bone density screening in individuals with kidney stones, including individuals who may not be considered at-risk for osteoporosis or fracture.Source: Medindia