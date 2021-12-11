About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Novel Blood Biomarker Predicts Type 2 Diabetes Early

by Hannah Joy on November 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Novel Blood Biomarker Predicts Type 2 Diabetes Early

New blood biomarker has been identified that helps predict type 2 diabetes years before diagnosis, reveals a new study.

The large study was led by Lund University in Sweden and published in Nature Communications.

Advertisement


Type 2 diabetes is a growing global epidemic, with 6% of the world population suffering from the disease. However, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes can be greatly reduced by weight control, eating well and exercising before the actual manifestation of the disease.

Early detection of type 2 diabetes risk before symptoms could help minimize health complications related to diabetes.

"We found that higher levels of the protein follistatin circulating in the blood predict type 2 diabetes up to nineteen years before the onset of the disease, regardless of other known risk factors, such as age, body mass index (BMI), fasting blood glucose levels, diet or physical activity.", says Dr. Yang De Marinis, associate professor at Lund University and lead author of the study.
Advertisement

This discovery is based on studies that followed 5,318 people over the course of 4 to 19 years in two different locations in Sweden and Finland.

Follistatin is a protein that is mainly secreted from the liver and involved in the regulation of metabolism. The study investigated what happens to the body when follistatin in the blood circulation becomes too high.

Using clinical data from the German Tübingen Diabetes Family Study and cell biology investigation, the researchers found that follistatin promotes fat breakdown from the adipose tissue, resulting in increased lipid accumulation in the liver. This in turn increases the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes.

To find out what regulates blood follistatin levels, the researchers performed genome-wide association study (GWAS) on 5,124 people from Sweden, the UK and Italy, and revealed that follistatin levels are genetically regulated by glucokinase regulatory protein (GCKR), which impact on several metabolic traits.

"This study shows that follistatin has the potential to become an important biomarker to predict future type 2 diabetes, and it also brings us one step closer to the understanding of the mechanisms behind the disease", says Yang De Marinis.

The next step is to put the results into clinical use. An AI-based diagnostic tool using follistatin as a biomarker for type 2 diabetes is being developed through the biotech startup Lundoch Diagnostics, where Yang De Marinis is CEO. This will commercialize the tool under patent applications in global markets.

The tool aims to provide a simple blood test, where results from a protein biomarker panel can be imputed in an AI-driven algorithm, and ultimately give patients a risk score to assess their risk of future type 2 diabetes.

"This discovery holds the opportunity of instituting measures to prevent type 2 diabetes from becoming established. Our research will continue towards this goal", concludes Yang De Marinis.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Plant-Based Alternative Food Consumption Doubled in UK

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Teething
Teething
World Pneumonia Day 2021 - Every Breath Counts to Stop Pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day 2021 - Every Breath Counts to Stop Pneumonia
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Thalassemia Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

Recommended Reading
Diabetes Patients Show High Post-COVID Fatigue
Diabetes Patients Show High Post-COVID Fatigue
Type 2 diabetes patients who suffered COVID-19 were found to experience severe fatigue than those .....
Whole Grains Reduce the Economic Impact of Type 2 Diabetes: Study
Whole Grains Reduce the Economic Impact of Type 2 Diabetes: Study
Increased consumption of whole grains can reduce the economic impact of Type 2 diabetes. Follow a .....
Uncontrolled Diabetes: Major Cause of Black Fungus
Uncontrolled Diabetes: Major Cause of Black Fungus
Uncontrolled diabetes is emerging as the key factor in acquiring black fungus infection or ......
Losing Weight may Prevent or Even Reverse Diabetes
Losing Weight may Prevent or Even Reverse Diabetes
Body mass index (BMI) is a much more powerful risk factor for diabetes than genetic predisposition, ...
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Otitis Media
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany t...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close