Whole Grains Reduce the Economic Impact of Type 2 Diabetes: Study

- Daily consumption of whole grains can help lower your risk of diabetes
- Globally, Type 2 diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases
- Eating a balanced-diet and maintaining your weight can help prevent Type 2 diabetes
Including whole grain foods in your daily diet can help reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes and the costs associated with its treatment, reveals a recent study.
The study was conducted by the University of Eastern Finland and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare. The findings were published in Nutrients.
"Our study shows that already one serving of full grains as part of the daily diet reduces the incidence of type 2 diabetes at the population level and, consequently, the direct diabetes-related costs, when compared to people who do not eat whole grain foods on a daily basis."
Type 2 diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases both in Finland and globally. Healthy nutrition that supports weight management is key to preventing type 2 diabetes. The association of daily consumption of whole grain foods with a lower risk of diabetes has been demonstrated in numerous studies.
"According to nutrition recommendations, at least 3-6 servings of whole grain foods should be eaten daily, depending on an individual's energy requirement. One third of Finns do not eat even one dose of whole grains on a daily basis, and two thirds have a too low fiber intake," Research Manager Jaana Lindström from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare says.
The now published study utilized findings from, e.g., national follow-up studies, such as the FinHealth Study, to assess the health and economic effects of increased consumption of whole grain foods on the prevention of type 2 diabetes.
"By combining population-level data on the incidence of type 2 diabetes and the costs of its treatment, as well as published evidence on the effects of how consumption of whole grain foods reduces the incidence of type 2 diabetes, we were able to assess the potential health and economic benefits from both social and individual viewpoints," Martikainen says.
Source: Eurekalert