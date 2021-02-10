Novel 3D Flexible Neural Interface for Brain Activity and Drug Delivery

Advertisement

says Prof. Sohee Kim from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), Korea, who led the study.Earlier studies on the development of long-lasting brain interfaces remain challenging. However, the new study has designed a 3D multifunctional and flexible neural interface that can beThe study results were validated through brain interface experiments on live rats, followed by an analysis of the drug concentration in the tissue around the needles. Hence, the device holds several implications across multiple disciplines.says Dr. Yoo Na Kang of the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM), first author of the study.Source: Medindia