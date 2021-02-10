About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Novel 3D Flexible Neural Interface for Brain Activity and Drug Delivery

by Karishma Abhishek on October 2, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Novel 3D Flexible Neural Interface for Brain Activity and Drug Delivery

Neuronal activity can be measured using a newly designed brain chip implant while simultaneously delivering drugs to the implant site as developed by researchers at the DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute Of Science And Technology).

The study "A 3D flexible neural interface based on a microfluidic interconnection cable capable of chemical delivery" was published in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering.

Advertisement


The developments in the field of the electrical activity of the brain have allowed greater insights into the brain's processes, functions, and diseases over the past decades. The most commonly used method is electroencephalography (EEG).

"The flexibility and functionalities of our device will help make it more compatible with biological tissues and decrease adverse effects, all of which contribute to increasing the lifespan of the neural interface," says Prof. Sohee Kim from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), Korea, who led the study.
Advertisement

3D flexible neural interface

Earlier studies on the development of long-lasting brain interfaces remain challenging. However, the new study has designed a 3D multifunctional and flexible neural interface that can be implanted directly into the brain. Moreover, it can also deliver liquid drugs to the implantation site.

The study results were validated through brain interface experiments on live rats, followed by an analysis of the drug concentration in the tissue around the needles. Hence, the device holds several implications across multiple disciplines.

"Our device may be suitable for brain-machine interfaces, which enable paralyzed people to move robotic arms or legs using their thoughts, and for treating neurological diseases using electrical and/or chemical stimulation over years," says Dr. Yoo Na Kang of the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM), first author of the study.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Young Transplant Patients Respond Better to COVID Vaccine
Organoid Model Offers Therapeutic Hope for a Congenital Neur... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Signature Drug Toxicity Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Drugs Banned in India Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Understanding the Neuronal Activity-Dependent Gene Expression by CREB
Understanding the Neuronal Activity-Dependent Gene Expression by CREB
Neuronal activity mediates the formation of neuronal circuits in the cerebral cortex. These ......
Depression Linked to Noradrenergic Neuronal Activity
Depression Linked to Noradrenergic Neuronal Activity
Stressful life events such as job loss, accident, death of a loved one can trigger major depression ...
Neuronal Activity of the Brain Studied by Novel Biomarker
Neuronal Activity of the Brain Studied by Novel Biomarker
Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute have discovered a new fluorescent protein that .....
New Miniature Magnetic Resonance Implant Measures Neuronal Activity
New Miniature Magnetic Resonance Implant Measures Neuronal Activity
Novel highly sensitive NMR needle implant developed enables to probe of brain physiology with a ......
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close