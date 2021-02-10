Young Transplant Patients Respond Better to COVID Vaccine

Advertisement

The study, published in the American Journal of Transplantation, looked at 57 pediatric solid organ transplant recipients who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The median age was 14 (ranging between 12 and 18 years old).Positive antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 were seen in 73 per cent of the 45 children with available samples after two vaccine doses. In the 30 who had antibody titres measured after both their first and second shots, 17 per cent had negative titres after both, 33 per cent had a negative titre that became positive, and 47 per cent had positive titres throughout. One patient who had a positive titre after one dose that became negative after the second (3 per cent).The researchers report that no organ rejection or other unanticipated adverse events were seen among the study participants. Two patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection during the study."Further research is needed to show if two doses provide clinical protection and if not, the role that a third dose may play in boosting the immune systems of those unable to respond after two," Qin added.Source: IANS