Young Transplant Patients Respond Better to COVID Vaccine

After a standard two-dose vaccination regimen against SARS-CoV-2, kids between the ages of 12 and 18, who have received solid organ transplants appear to mount a more robust immune response than their adult counterparts after a standard.
People who receive solid organ transplants (such as hearts, lungs and kidneys) often must take drugs to suppress their immune systems and prevent rejection. Such regimens may interfere with a transplant recipient's ability to make antibodies to foreign substances, including the protective ones produced in response to vaccines.
"We found that nearly three-fourths of the pediatric transplant recipients we studied had a positive and protective antibody response after receiving two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, in contrast with many adult transplant recipients evaluated who needed a third dose," said Douglas Mogul, Associate Professor of Paediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Positive antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 were seen in 73 per cent of the 45 children with available samples after two vaccine doses. In the 30 who had antibody titres measured after both their first and second shots, 17 per cent had negative titres after both, 33 per cent had a negative titre that became positive, and 47 per cent had positive titres throughout. One patient who had a positive titre after one dose that became negative after the second (3 per cent).
The researchers report that no organ rejection or other unanticipated adverse events were seen among the study participants. Two patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection during the study.
"Further research is needed to show if two doses provide clinical protection and if not, the role that a third dose may play in boosting the immune systems of those unable to respond after two," Qin added.
Source: IANS