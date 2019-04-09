medindia

Not Just Cancer, DNA Mutation may Trigger Other Diseases Too

by Iswarya on  September 4, 2019 at 2:26 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

DNA mutations throughout a person's life can significantly raise their biological age and susceptibility to heart conditions, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Current Biology.
Not Just Cancer, DNA Mutation may Trigger Other Diseases Too
Not Just Cancer, DNA Mutation may Trigger Other Diseases Too

These somatic mutations and the associated diseases they cause may accelerate a person's biological age how old their body appears faster than their chronological age.

Show Full Article


"Previously, somatic mutations have largely been studied in cancer. Our findings suggest they play a role in other diseases, which will change the way we study disease risk," said Dr. Tamir Chandra, Group Leader at the University of Edinburgh's MRC Human Genetics Unit.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, examined these changes and their potential effects in more than 1,000 older people from the Lothian Birth Cohorts (LBCs), born in 1921 and 1936.

The LBCs are a group of people - now in their 80s and 90s - who sat intelligence tests as 11-year olds. They are some of the most intensively studied research participants in the world.

Scientists studied people where the biological and chronological age was separated by a large gap.

They found the participants with somatic mutations - around six percent - had a biological age almost four years older than those with no alterations.

Experts say they will now explore the link between these DNA changes and biological aging acceleration.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells Propagation and Cancer Risk

Cancer cells are found to be stem cells that have been activated by DNA mutation and tissue damage according to study by Cambridge University researchers.

Aspirin Slows Down Rate of DNA Mutations in at Least One Pre-Cancerous Condition

A new study has found that the rate of accumulation of DNA mutations in abnormal cells is slowed down by aspirin in at least one pre-cancerous condition.

DNA Mutations can be Traced

Researchers have developed a new technique to find out which DNA mutations cause disease.

25 Percent of Healthy Skin Cells Carry Cancer-associated DNA Mutations

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers. Ultraviolet-radiation from sunlight damages skin cells and transforms it from healthy to cancerous tissue.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

In the recent years epigenetics represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the injury is sustained it leads to chronic diseases.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Genetic Testing of Diseases Epigenetics McArdle Disease Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury 

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment

Home Remedies For Chickenpox

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive