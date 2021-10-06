No Link Between Antiseizure Drugs and Cognitive Problems

Kids born to healthy women and those born to women with epilepsy do not show significant differences in language development scores at age two. Their language development was not linked to third trimester blood levels of epilepsy medications.Kids born to mothers with the very highest levels of antiseizure medication in the blood during the third trimester did have somewhat lower scores on tests in the motor and general adaptive domains, which refer to skills related to self-care, such as feeding.Follow up will done until kids reached 6 years. Results indicate that controlling epilepsy with these medications during pregnancy may be safe for babies.Source: Medindia