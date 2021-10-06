by Angela Mohan on  June 10, 2021 at 7:25 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Low Safe Doses of Laughing Gas Relieve Depression
One-hour treatment with nitrous oxide or laughing gas can reduce symptoms of treatment-resistant depression for several weeks, according to a phase 2 clinical trial done on 28 participants.

25% concentration of the gas can show therapeutic effects. Lower concentrations could be useful against depression in the clinic while bringing a lower risk of side effects.

Inhaled nitrous oxide is used as a sedative in dental and medical offices. A previous study showed that nitrous oxide had good antidepressant effect against treatment-resistant major depression.


Peter Nagele and colleagues investigated the safety and efficacy of a lower concentration of 25% nitrous oxide in 28 patients with treatment-resistant major depression.

Over 3 months patients received 3 one-hour inhalation sessions with a placebo, 25% nitrous oxide, and 50% nitrous oxide, in series, with each session separated by 4 weeks. After the 25% and 50% sessions, around 85% of the patients showed substantial improvements in their depression symptoms that lasted as long as four weeks.

Sessions with 25% nitrous oxide also had a four-fold lower risk of adverse effects such as sedation, nausea, and mild dissociation. More studies involving larger patient groups are needed, Nagele et al. note that the responders showed a mean drop in depression scores.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anaesthesia - History
valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesTired All The Time