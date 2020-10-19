by Iswarya on  October 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM Coronavirus News
No Coronavirus Death in Haryana After Over 4 Months
After a gap of more than four months, no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in Haryana. The last time zero death was reported on June 6.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora told it is after four months and 12 days that no death due to novel coronavirus was reported.

As per the latest statistics, nearly 1,640 people, including 1,143 men, due to the State's COVID infection so far with a death rate of 1.09 percent.


Those died include 1,448 with co-morbidities. Faridabad at 238 has reported the highest number of deaths, followed by Gurugram, Karnal, and Panchkula. Charkhi Dadri has recorded four deaths, the least in the State.

Around 1,50,033 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus so far, and there are approximately 10,042 active cases. On Sunday, nearly 169 people in the State were on oxygen support and 31 on a ventilator.

The State conducts 93,549 tests per million, and the cases are doubled every 42 days with a positivity rate of 6.34 percent. The recovery rate is 92.21 percent.

Arora added: "While it is heartening, there is no room for complacency, we will remain alert until there is a lasting solution to the infection."



Source: Medindia

