Global Coronavirus Cases Top 39.8mn: Johns Hopkins

The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 8,152,093 and 219,669, respectively, according to the CSSE.
‘Brazil currently accounts for the 2nd highest number of fatalities at 153,675.
’
India comes in 2nd place in terms of cases at 7,494,551, while the country's death toll soared to 114,031.
The other top countries with the maximum amount of coronavirus cases are Brazil (5,224,362), Russia (1,390,824), Colombia (959,572), Spain (936,560), France (876,342), Argentina (989,680), Peru (865,549), Mexico (851,227), the UK (725,292), Iran (530,380), Chile (491,760), Iraq (426,634), Italy (414,241), South Africa (703,793), and Bangladesh (388,569), showed CSSE figures.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are the UK (43,736), Mexico (86,167), Italy (36,543), Spain (33,775), Peru (33,702), France (33,325), Iran (30,375), Argentina (26,267), Russia (24,039), South Africa (18,471), Chile (13,635), Indonesia (12,511), Colombia (28,970), Ecuador (12,375), Belgium (10,392) and Iraq (10,254).
Source: Medindia