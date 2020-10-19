Global Coronavirus Cases Top 39.8mn: Johns Hopkins

Overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 39.8 million, while the deaths have soared to over 1,112,530, reports Johns Hopkins University.



As of Monday morning, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 39,884,616, and the fatalities rose to 1,112,535, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 8,152,093 and 219,669, respectively, according to the CSSE.



‘Brazil currently accounts for the 2nd highest number of fatalities at 153,675. ’





The other top countries with the maximum amount of coronavirus cases are Brazil (5,224,362), Russia (1,390,824), Colombia (959,572), Spain (936,560), France (876,342), Argentina (989,680), Peru (865,549), Mexico (851,227), the UK (725,292), Iran (530,380), Chile (491,760), Iraq (426,634), Italy (414,241), South Africa (703,793), and Bangladesh (388,569), showed CSSE figures.



The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are the UK (43,736), Mexico (86,167), Italy (36,543), Spain (33,775), Peru (33,702), France (33,325), Iran (30,375), Argentina (26,267), Russia (24,039), South Africa (18,471), Chile (13,635), Indonesia (12,511), Colombia (28,970), Ecuador (12,375), Belgium (10,392) and Iraq (10,254).



