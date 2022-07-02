Newly Invented Human Spinal Cord Implants Treat Paralysis

Advertisement

The results were highly encouraging: an approximately 80% success rate in restoring walking abilities. Now the researchers are preparing for the next stage of the study: clinical trials in human patients.They hope thatThere are millions of people around the world who are paralyzed due to spinal injury, and there is still no effective treatment for their condition.Individuals injured at a very young age are destined to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of their lives, bearing all the social, financial, and health-related costs of paralysis.To overcome these difficulties, researchers inventedThis technology is based on taking a small biopsy of belly fat tissue from the patient. This tissue, like all tissues in our body, consists of cells together with an extracellular matrix (comprising substances like collagens and sugars).After separating the cells from the extracellular matrix, researchers used genetic engineering to reprogram the cells, reverting them to a state that resembles embryonic stem cells - namely cells capable of becoming any type of cell in the body.Later, they encapsulated the stem cells in the hydrogel, and in a process that mimics the embryonic development of the spinal cord, we turned the cells into 3D implants of neuronal networks containing motor neurons.The human spinal cord implants were then implanted in lab models, divided into two groups: those who had only recently been paralyzed (the acute model) and those who had been paralyzed for a long time - equivalent to a year in human terms (the chronic model).Following the implantation,This is the first instance in the world in which implanted engineered human tissues have generated recovery in an animal model for long-term chronic paralysis - which is the most relevant model for paralysis treatments in humans.Based on the revolutionary organ engineering technology developed researchers are in the aim of making spinal cord implant treatments commercially available for persons suffering from paralysis.Source: Medindia