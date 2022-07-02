About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening Among Hispanic Adults?

by Dr Jayashree on February 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening Among Hispanic Adults?

A culturally tailored patient navigation program can improve the rate of colorectal cancer screening among Hispanic adults and potentially help eliminate historical gender disparities in such screening.

The findings are published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Advertisement


Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related death in Hispanic adults. Although screening colonoscopies can reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer, screening rates are low in Hispanic individuals and other underserved populations.

To address this, researchers developed a program in which patients first received an introductory letter in their native language, followed by a phone call from a culturally competent. Spanish-speaking patient navigator—a health care liaison who helps patients to successfully "navigate" the health care system.
Advertisement

The patient navigator educated patients regarding the importance of colorectal cancer screening, while simultaneously identifying any challenges for individual patients and intervening to address them.

Some patients were helped with difficulties with scheduling, transportation, interpretation services, time off work, or completing bowel preparation before a colonoscopy.

The day before the patient's scheduled colonoscopy, the patient navigator would again contact the patient by phone to confirm their appointment and transportation, address any new questions or concerns, and reiterate the importance of adhering to the bowel preparation regimen.

Over 28 months, 698 adults in Rhode Island who were primarily Spanish speakers were enrolled in the program. The colonoscopy completion rate was 85%, with no difference between males and females.

This compares with a nationwide rate of 40% to 55% among Hispanic adults and a lower rate of screening among Hispanic men compared with women.

The colonoscopy cancellation rate was 9%, and the colonoscopy no-show rate was 6%. The most common reasons for cancellation or no-show were cost and inability to contact the patient after referral.

Ninety percent of patients who completed a colonoscopy reported that they would not have done so without the patient navigation program.

"Culturally tailored patient navigation is a useful intervention to improve underserved populations' health literacy, cancer screening utilization, and trust in our health care system," said Dr. Saied Calvino.

The American Cancer Society recommends that adults aged 45 years and older with an average risk of colorectal cancer undergo regular screening with either a high-sensitivity stool-based test or a structural (visual) examination, depending on patient preference and test availability.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Covid-19: Booster Shot Reduces Risk of Death by 93%
Newly Invented Human Spinal Cord Implants Treat Paralysis >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Importance of Health Screening Tests Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy 

Recommended Reading
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological ....
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ......
Diet and Colorectal Cancer
Diet and Colorectal Cancer
What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food ......
Mothers’ Obesity During Pregnancy Linked to Bowel Cancer Risk in Offspring
Mothers’ Obesity During Pregnancy Linked to Bowel Cancer Risk in Offspring
Pregnant mother's obesity is associated with a heightened risk of bowel cancer in her adult ......
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological t...
Colon Polyps
Colon Polyps
A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In gen...
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer s...
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Importance of Health Screening Tests
Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)