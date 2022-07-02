How to Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening Among Hispanic Adults?

Advertisement

To address this, researchers developed a program in which patients first received an introductory letter in their native language, followed by a phone call from a culturally competent. Spanish-speaking patient navigator—a health care liaison who helps patients to successfully "navigate" the health care system.The patient navigator educated patients regarding the importance of colorectal cancer screening, while simultaneously identifying any challenges for individual patients and intervening to address them.Some patients were helped with difficulties with scheduling, transportation, interpretation services, time off work, or completing bowel preparation before a colonoscopy.The day before the patient's scheduled colonoscopy, the patient navigator would again contact the patient by phone to confirm their appointment and transportation, address any new questions or concerns, and reiterate the importance of adhering to the bowel preparation regimen.Over 28 months, 698 adults in Rhode Island who were primarily Spanish speakers were enrolled in the program. The colonoscopy completion rate was 85%, with no difference between males and females.This compares with a nationwide rate of 40% to 55% among Hispanic adults and a lower rate of screening among Hispanic men compared with women.The colonoscopy cancellation rate was 9%, and the colonoscopy no-show rate was 6%. The most common reasons for cancellation or no-show were cost and inability to contact the patient after referral."Culturally tailored patient navigation is a useful intervention to improve underserved populations' health literacy, cancer screening utilization, and trust in our health care system," said Dr. Saied Calvino.The American Cancer Society recommends that adults aged 45 years and older with an average risk of colorectal cancer undergo regular screening with either a high-sensitivity stool-based test or a structural (visual) examination, depending on patient preference and test availability.Source: Medindia