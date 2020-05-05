by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Wearable ECG Necklace Detects Abnormal Heart Rhythm
Novel wearable necklace containing ECG, provides a easy method of detecting an abnormal heart rhythm named atrial fibrillation, according to the new study author Mr. Elmeri Santala, a medical student at the University of Eastern Finland.

One of the major causes of stroke is unrecognised and untreated atrial fibrillation. Approximately 25% of all strokes are caused by atrial fibrillation.

While it is the most common heart rhythm disturbance, atrial fibrillation is often symptomless and intermittent, making its detection and diagnosis challenging. Innovative methods for detection are therefore needed.


This study examined the diagnostic accuracy of an ECG worn around the neck (see photo). A single-lead ECG is embedded into the pendant.

To measure their heart rhythm, users start an application on their smartphone then place the necklace pendant between the palms of their hands or between the palm and the chest for 30 seconds. Data are automatically sent to a cloud service and analysed for atrial fibrillation using artificial intelligence (AI).

Within a few seconds, the smartphone application displays the results of the analysis. An ECG report is also generated for physicians to confirm the diagnosis.

The study enrolled 145 adults who used the necklace to measure their own heart rhythm. Participants simultaneously underwent a three-lead ECG recording as a 'gold standard' comparison.

Two cardiologists analysed all ECG readings without knowing the initial rhythm (i.e. they were blinded to the 3-lead ECG recordings and initial 12-lead ECG). Automated AI analysis of the necklace ECG was also performed.

The necklace produced ECG recordings with excellent quality to detect and diagnose atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation diagnoses made by standard ECG measurement were also picked up by the necklace device with high accuracy - both the automated AI analysis and interpretation of the ECG report by a cardiologist.

Mr. Santala said: "The necklace ECG is simple to use and allows repetitive self-monitoring of heart rhythm, thereby improving the likelihood of detecting atrial fibrillation. The ESC recommends screening for atrial fibrillation in people over 65 years of age and in those at high risk of stroke;1 automated analysis by the necklace ECG is well suited for this purpose. Diagnosis of atrial fibrillation should always be confirmed by a physician using the ECG report."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Bradycardia
A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, management are discussed in detail.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation
The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasHeart AttackHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPalpitations Symptom EvaluationAtrial FibrillationBradycardia