medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Therapeutic Target for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 7, 2018 at 1:31 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A potential new therapeutic target for Ewing sarcoma has been identified by the sarcoma research group of the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), led by Dr. Òscar Martínez-Tirado.
New Therapeutic Target for Ewing Sarcoma Identified
New Therapeutic Target for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

Ewing sarcoma is the second most frequent bone cancer in children and adolescents, and a tumor known by its aggressiveness and tendency to metastasize. The research, published in International Journal of Cancer, has been funded almost entirely by the Alba Pérez Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to this disease.

For years, the main line of research of the Ewing sarcoma group focused on the caveolin 1 protein (CAV1), which has been associated to treatment resistance and metastasis, among other issues. However, the location of this protein in the cell makes its use as a therapeutic target virtually impossible. "That is why we were looking for a CAV1 cofactor with an equally relevant role but a more accessible location", explains Dr. Martínez-Tirado, "and the EphA2 membrane receptor, already described in previous studies, meets these requirements."

In their latest work, researchers not only demonstrate the connection between the EphA2 receptor and caveolin 1, but also establish a correlation between the phosphorylation of EphA2 and the aggressiveness of tumors in Ewing sarcoma. "In several in vitro and in vivo tests, we observed that this membrane receptor plays a key role in the migration of tumor cells."

Regarding in vivo studies, the research team used two different models. The artificial model of metastasis, more experimental, allows researchers to assess the ability of cells to adhere to the pulmonary epithelium in adverse conditions. On the other hand, the new orthotopic model developed by the same group a few months ago induces a spontaneous metastasis, much more similar to what can be observed in a clinical setting.

"In the lab, we have shown that the lack of EphA2 receptor significantly decreases the incidence and number of metastases", says Dr. Martínez-Tirado, "and thanks to our collaboration with Hospital Virgen del Rocío, we also saw that 90% of Ewing sarcoma patients express this receptor (mimicking caveolin 1), a fundamental fact when it comes to selecting EphA2 as a therapeutic target. At the same time, working with patient samples also allowed us to correlate EphA2 ligand-independent activity, associated with its phosphorylation, with lower survival. "

Thanks to the stable financial support of the Alba Pérez Foundation, IDIBELL researchers will keep on working on the development of treatments based on blocking the activity of this receptor. "Through drug nanoengineering techniques, we aim to develop a molecule with a double effect, capable of blocking EphA2 in tumor cells and delivering other targeted drugs at the same time", concludes the IDIBELL researcher.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Two Mutations Linked to Ewing Sarcoma Subtype With Poor Prognosis

Two Mutations Linked to Ewing Sarcoma Subtype With Poor Prognosis

Frequent mutations in two genes that often occur together in Ewing sarcoma (EWS) have been identified by an international collaboration.

Ewing Sarcoma Tumor Growth Accelerated by Single Genetic Abnormality

Ewing Sarcoma Tumor Growth Accelerated by Single Genetic Abnormality

Bone cancer Ewing sarcoma is driven by a genetic abnormality that operates through two distinct processes, activating genes that stimulate tumor growth and suppressing those that prevent cancer.

New Drug Discovered for Treatment of Ewing Sarcoma

New Drug Discovered for Treatment of Ewing Sarcoma

"Ewing sarcoma is almost always caused by a cancer-causing protein called EWS/FLI," said Stephen Lessnick, M.D., Ph.D., director of HCI's Center for Children's Cancer Research.

Experimental Breast Cancer Drug Could Work for Ewing Sarcoma

Experimental Breast Cancer Drug Could Work for Ewing Sarcoma

A combination therapy that included drugs from a family of experimental agents developed to fight breast cancer was administered on mice with Ewing sarcoma tumors.

Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma is a primary tumor of small round cells that affects bones and soft tissues. It affects adolescents and young adults between 10 and 30 years of age.

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are paired tubes that transport the egg from the ovary to the womb.

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most commonly affects the limbs, abdomen and groin region.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

More News on:

Rhabdomyosarcoma Ewing Sarcoma Liposarcoma Fallopian Tube Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...