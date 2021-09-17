New Skin Cell That Causes Itchy Skin Conditions Discovered

A new cell type in human skin that contributes to inflammatory skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis (PSO) has been discovered by a team of international scientists and clinical experts. Their study findings are published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.



The flaking and itchy skin caused by atopic dermatitis (AD), and psoriasis (PSO) can be very uncomfortable. To treat these inflammatory skin conditions, we must understand the mechanism behind these diseases.

‘Atopic dermatitis and psoriasis are itchy skin conditions characterized by the presence of immune cells in the skin.’