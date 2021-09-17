About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

New Skin Cell That Causes Itchy Skin Conditions Discovered

by Dr Jayashree on September 17, 2021 at 10:49 PM

New Skin Cell That Causes Itchy Skin Conditions Discovered
A new cell type in human skin that contributes to inflammatory skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis (PSO) has been discovered by a team of international scientists and clinical experts. Their study findings are published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

The flaking and itchy skin caused by atopic dermatitis (AD), and psoriasis (PSO) can be very uncomfortable. To treat these inflammatory skin conditions, we must understand the mechanism behind these diseases.
Advertisement


As a part of understanding these skin conditions, Singapore Immunology Network collaborated with researchers at Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS) and used single-cell flow cytometry and single-cell RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) approach to analyze immune cells in the human skin.

This combination of complex approaches generated an unbiased profile/landscape of immune cells mainly T cells in the skin - described their distinct molecular signatures and proportions in skin lesions of AD and PSO patients.
Advertisement

This uncovered fact that T cell-mediated immune dysregulation is central to the pathogenesis of chronic inflammatory skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD), and psoriasis (PSO).

This study finding suggests that targeting these immune cells might represent a novel therapeutic option in the treatment of PSO, and demonstrates the potential for the single-cell myeloid cell landscape database to provide important insights into skin biology in health and disease.

The role of immune cells in the development of inflammatory skin diseases remained unclear till now but this study revealed the functions of each T cell subset are very informative and valuable to understand the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

Researchers also expect that this study will lead to the design of new treatments for refractory inflammatory skin diseases.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Affects Children in China
How Long Do Long COVID Symptoms Persist in Children? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Itchy Skin Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

Recommended Reading
Psoriasis
Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical .....
A Potentially New Treatment for Eczema
A Potentially New Treatment for Eczema
Treatment with bacteria naturally present on the skin can treat atopic dermatitis in adults and ......
Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and ...
Quiz on Skin Infections
Quiz on Skin Infections
Skin infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Factors such as injuries, poor ...
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ......
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is c...
Hives
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on...
Itchy Skin
Itchy Skin
Itchy skin is an unpleasant skin sensation that urges the person to scratch. The main causes of itch...
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...
Scleroderma
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibro...
Skin Self Examination
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual ...
Vitiligo
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close