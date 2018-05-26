medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Research Could Help Fine-tune Cancer Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 26, 2018 at 10:20 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer treatments that cut off blood supply to a tumour could be more effective in combination with existing chemotherapeutic drugs, revealed new research from the University of East Anglia published in the journal EMBO Reports.
New Research Could Help Fine-tune Cancer Treatment
New Research Could Help Fine-tune Cancer Treatment

It is hoped that the findings could help fine-tune treatment for cancer patients and revitalise an interest in the use of microtubule targeting agents (MTAs) which are commonly used as chemotherapies in cancer patients. Lead researcher Dr Stephen Robinson from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Tumours must recruit their own blood supply to grow beyond a very small size and this process is called angiogenesis. "Anti-angiogenic drugs stop tumours from growing their own blood vessels, and this in turn can slow the growth of the cancer, or shrink it. Targeting angiogenesis is therefore seen as crucial in many anti-cancer strategies.

"However many anti-angiogenetic therapies target proteins that help the functioning of a patient's normal blood supply - and this can lead to nasty side effects including haemorrhage, strokes, high blood pressure, and fatigue." The research team has long looked at Beta3-integrin as a better anti-angiogenic target because the protein is not expressed in normal blood vessels, but is expressed in tumour blood vessels. This reduces the potential for unwanted side effects. Now the team has shown that targeting Beta3-integrin in combination with microtubule targeting agents, which are widely used in cancer patients, works better than targeting Beta3-integrin alone. Microtubules are protein structures in cells that help them move and divide.

Specifically, the Robinson lab looked at how Beta3-integrin and microtubules interact with one another in the cells that line blood vessels (endothelial cells), and showed that microtubules behave differently when Beta3-integrin levels are reduced; the microtubules become more sensitive to the chemotherapies that are used to hit them. Dr Robinson said: "This protein, Beta3-integrin, has been the focus of drug design over the last two decades because its expression is vastly increased in endothelial cells during blood vessel recruitment to tumours.

"We found that targeting the protein Beta3-integrin in combination with the use of microtubule targeting agents (MTAs) could be a good way to stop tumours recruiting a blood supply to grow. "This is really important because MTAs are already in clinic and commonly used as chemotherapies such as paclitaxel in cancer patients. Meanwhile Beta3-integrin inhibitors have been at the centre of cancer drug design for over 20 years and are well-tolerated in clinical trials.

"We hope that this research could revitalise interest in this sort of therapy and lead to a re-purposing of MTAs as anti-angiogenic inhibitors, in combination with targeting Beta3 integrin."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Cancer Must Know Facts

Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Tumor Lysis Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...