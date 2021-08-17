New Opioid Overdose Treatment

Specific receptors in a group of neurons can cause opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), the hampered breathing that causes death in overdoses.
Opioids are uncontrollably addictive drugs. The biggest danger associated with this drug abuse is the high risk of overdose, which can often result in death due to disrupted breathing.
Opioids are uncontrollably addictive drugs. The biggest danger associated with this drug abuse is the high risk of overdose, which can often result in death due to disrupted breathing.
The exact mechanism through which these drugs suppress breathing is not known. Now, scientists have identified a set of neurons in the brainstem that play a crucial role in the repression of respiration during an overdose.
‘Neurons involved in opioid overdose deaths are identified.’
"The underlying mechanism of why opiates slow down and depress the breathing rhythm has not been fully characterized. This knowledge can provide a stepping stone to better treatment options for OIRD," said Dr. Sung Han, senior investigator of the study, in a statement.
The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
According to the WHO, around 0.5 million deaths are attributed to drug use annually. Over 70 percent of drug-caused deaths are associated with opioids, with over 30 percent of them resulting from overdoses.
Opioids such as morphine, heroin, and fentanyl work by binding with proteins known as opioid receptors present on neurons by inhibiting their activity. Now, naloxone is the only medication that is known to stop the effects of opioids and counter an overdose.
Naloxone also has its limitations. This includes a short duration of action—requiring multiple administrations—and blocking of opioid receptors across the body (including those that help control pain).
This new research can be the first step in developing a new treatment that targets the specific receptors involved in overdose deaths.
Source: Medindia