Why COVID-19 Infection Risk is High Among Elderly and Diabetic?
Researchers have identified that low microRNA (miRNA) immunity increases the risk of COVID-19 infection in older adults and people with diabetes.

MicroRNAs are a key class of gene expression regulators that play an important role in inflammation and immune response.

A new study led by researchers from Nanjing University in China identified four circulating miRNAs, which are high in healthy people, and much lower in older people and diabetic patients.


These miRNAs could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication by directly targeting the S protein. This inhibitory effect was low in older people and diabetic patients.

The long-term exercise also increases the level of these miRNAs in the blood offering better protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The study found that three out of the four circulating miRNAs are significantly increased in the serum of healthy volunteers after 8-weeks' continuous physical exercise.

Serum exosomes isolated from these volunteers also showed stronger inhibitory effects on S protein expression and SARS-CoV-2 replication. These findings are detailed in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.

Previous studies led by the team have shown that approximately 89 per cent of viruses that infect humans could be targeted by human miRNAs.

The new findings provide strong and direct evidence supporting the theory that miRNAs can function as "RNA defense" and protect cells against foreign nucleic acids.

This new understanding of miRNA function may provide new perspectives for prevention, surveillance, and treatment of Covid-19.

An interesting observation that continuous physical exercise can boost miRNA immunity against SARS-CoV-2, gives another reason to stay out of COVID-19's way with gym practice.



