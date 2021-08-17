Why COVID-19 Infection Risk is High Among Elderly and Diabetic?

‘Our own endogenous miRNAs can directly inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus.’

These miRNAs could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication by directly targeting the S protein. This inhibitory effect was low in older people and diabetic patients.The long-term exercise also increases the level of these miRNAs in the blood offering better protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.The study found thatSerum exosomes isolated from these volunteers also showed stronger inhibitory effects on S protein expression and SARS-CoV-2 replication. These findings are detailed in the journalPrevious studies led by the team have shown that approximately 89 per cent of viruses that infect humans could be targeted by human miRNAs.The new findings provide strong and direct evidence supporting the theory that miRNAs can function asThis new understanding of miRNA function may provide new perspectives for prevention, surveillance, and treatment of Covid-19.An interesting observation that continuous physical exercise can boost miRNA immunity against SARS-CoV-2, gives another reason to stay out of COVID-19's way with gym practice.Source: Medindia