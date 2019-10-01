The SecondChance smartphone App accurately detects opioid overdose by monitoring the user's breath from as far as three feet away and also picks up slowing or absence of movement and can potentially save the person's life according to a team of scientists at the Washington University who developed the SecondChance App.

First Ever Smartphone App to Identify Opioid Overdose

‘By detecting opioid overdose, the SecondChance App helps to save the person's life since the opioid effect can be reversed by the drug naloxone given at the earliest.’

Efficacy of SecondChance App in Detecting Decreased Breathing

For the study, the team worked with users at the Insite supervised injection facility in Vancouver, Canada. Interestingly, Insite is the first legal site that allows consumption of opiates in North America.

The two parameters that the team was looking to identify included when the breathing rate dropped to 7/ minute and when it stopped. Typically in a hospital health personnel will hurry to see if a patient is okay if the breath rate dropped to below 8/minute.

The participants were advised to prepare the drugs for use routinely and the team monitored the persons one minute prior to injection to get a baseline breathing rate for their algorithm.

Testing If SecondChance App Detects Actual Opioid Overdose

For this, the team worked with anesthesia teams at University of Washington Medical Center to artificially 'simulate' overdoses in an operating room, while the App monitored the patient's breathing and detected an overdose event

The team enlisted otherwise healthy participants undergoing planned surgery and after getting their consent they were given standard anesthetic medications that caused cessation or slowing of breathing for 30 seconds and the App tracked these episodes

The algorithm correctly identified 19 out of the 20 simulated overdose events. In the one case it was incorrect, the patient's rate of breathing was just above the algorithm's threshold

Making the App Interactive

Right now, the Second Chance is only monitoring the people who use it and the team would like the app to interact with them, eventually

with them, eventually In future, when the App detects decreased breathing it should send an alarm to the person to try and make him respond

If there is no response, the phone should alert the emergency services for help to come and administer naloxone and other emergency aid

How Does the SecondChance App Work?

The SecondChance App works on the principle of SONAR (sound navigation and ranging). It sends silent sound waves from the phone to the person's chest and then monitors the reflected sound waves and looks for specific breathing patterns.

Also, it monitors the movement of the person to track their breathing as they keep shifting

of the person to track their breathing as they keep shifting The App can also detect certain characteristic movements that may occur with opioid overdose such as slumping forward of the head

Summary

Opioid overdose detection using smartphones - (http://stm.sciencemag.org/content/11/474/eaau8914)

