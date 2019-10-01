First Ever Smartphone App to Identify Opioid Overdose

Highlights:
- About 115 persons
die in the US due to opioid overdose and injectable illegal opioids are the most common cause of drug
overdose-related deaths
- A person who has
overdosed can be saved if detected in a timely fashion since there is an
antidote called naloxone
- The SecondChance
smartphone App accurately detects opioid overdose in about 90% cases and
could try and call a close relative or friend or the emergency services to
come to the person's rescue
The SecondChance smartphone App accurately detects opioid overdose by
monitoring the user's breath from as far as three feet away and also picks up
slowing or absence of movement and can potentially save the person's life
according to a team of scientists at the Washington University who developed
the SecondChance App.
The App works
on the principle of sonar (sound navigation and ranging) to monitor
the drug user's breathing. The findings of the
study appear in the journal Science Translational Medicine
.
‘By detecting opioid overdose, the SecondChance App helps to save the person's life since the opioid effect can be reversed by the drug naloxone given at the earliest.’
Efficacy
of SecondChance App in Detecting Decreased Breathing
- For the study, the team worked with users at the Insite supervised injection
facility in Vancouver, Canada. Interestingly, Insite is the first legal
site that allows consumption of opiates in North America.
- The two parameters that the team was
looking to
identify included when the breathing rate dropped to 7/ minute and when it
stopped. Typically in a hospital health personnel will hurry to see if
a patient is okay if the breath rate dropped to below 8/minute
- During the study,
participants at Insite wore monitors on their chests that tracked
breathing rates
- The participants
were advised to prepare the drugs for use routinely and the team monitored the persons one minute
prior to injection to get a baseline breathing rate for their
algorithm
- After this, the team monitored the participants during the injection and for five minutes after since that is
the most usual time for symptoms of overdose to occur
- Out of the 94
volunteers who tried out the SecondChance algorithm, 47 had a breathing
rate of 7/ minute or slower, 49 stopped breathing for a considerable
period, and two people had an overdose event that needed oxygen,
ventilation and/or naloxone treatment.
Overall the SecondChance App accurately identified breathing issues preceding
overdose opioid 90%
of the time.
Testing
If SecondChance App Detects Actual Opioid Overdose
The team also wished to check if the App
could detect actual overdose as these
were not encountered commonly at InSite facility
"When patients undergo anesthesia,
they experience much of the same physiology that people experience when they're
having an overdose,"
- For this, the team worked with anesthesia teams at University of
Washington Medical Center to artificially
'simulate' overdoses in an operating room, while the App monitored the patient's breathing and
detected an overdose event
Sunshine said. "Nothing
happens when people experience this event in the operating room because they're
receiving oxygen and they are under the care of an anesthesiology team. But
this is a unique environment to capture difficult-to-reproduce data to help
further refine the algorithms for what it looks like when someone has an acute
overdose."
- The team enlisted
otherwise healthy participants undergoing planned surgery and after
getting their consent they were given standard anesthetic medications that
caused cessation or slowing of breathing for 30 seconds and the App
tracked these episodes
- The algorithm
correctly identified 19 out of the 20 simulated overdose events. In the
one case it was incorrect, the patient's rate of breathing was just above
the algorithm's threshold
Making
the App Interactive
- Right now, the
Second Chance is only monitoring the people who use it
and the team would like the app to interact with them, eventually
- In future, when the App detects decreased breathing it should send an
alarm to the person to try and make him respond
- If there is no
response, the phone should alert the emergency services for help to come
and administer naloxone and other emergency aid
The team is applying for FDA approval and
plan to make the technology available commercially through a UW spinout called
Sound Life Sciences, Inc. The App
can be used to identify all forms of opioid Overdose,
but the team cautioned that they have only
tested illegal injectable opioid use since deaths due to this overdose is the
most common.
"We're
experiencing an unprecedented epidemic of deaths from opioid use, and it's
unfortunate because these overdoses are completely reversible phenomena if they're
detected in time,"
Sunshine said. "The
goal of this project is to try to connect people who are often experiencing
overdoses alone to known therapies that can save their lives. We hope that by
keeping people safer, they can eventually access long-term treatment."
How
Does the SecondChance App Work?
- The SecondChance
App works on the principle of SONAR
(sound navigation and ranging). It sends silent sound waves from the
phone to the person's chest and then monitors the reflected sound waves
and looks for specific breathing patterns.
- Also, it monitors the
movement of the person to track their breathing as they keep shifting
- The App can also detect certain characteristic
movements that may occur with opioid overdose such as slumping forward
of the head
Summary
The SecondChance App can potentially save
the lives of opioid users by detecting overdose quickly so that opioid effects
can be reversed with naloxone.
