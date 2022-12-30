New Omicron Subvariants Detected in Uruguay

Experts in Uruguay had detected the presence of two new Omicron subvariants in the country. The predominant variant globally continues to be Omicron and viruses change over time, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

‘The Epidemiology Division of the Public Health Laboratory Department has recently detected the low-frequency presence of two new Omicron subvariants: XBB.1 and DL.1.’

On Monday, the Health Ministry said 8,216 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the country during the week of December 18 to 24, up 66 percent from the previous week. Last week also saw 10 deaths from the coronavirus in Uruguay.



Source: IANS

The public should continue to practice prevention and get vaccinated, the Ministry said.