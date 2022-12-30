About Careers MedBlog Contact us
New Omicron Subvariants Detected in Uruguay

by Colleen Fleiss on December 30, 2022 at 11:37 PM
Experts in Uruguay had detected the presence of two new Omicron subvariants in the country.

The predominant variant globally continues to be Omicron and viruses change over time, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
The public should continue to practice prevention and get vaccinated, the Ministry said.

On Monday, the Health Ministry said 8,216 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the country during the week of December 18 to 24, up 66 percent from the previous week. Last week also saw 10 deaths from the coronavirus in Uruguay.

Source: IANS
COVID-19 Vaccines Against Omicron and Delta: Hit or Flop?

How effective is COVID-19 vaccines against Delta and Omicron? Omicron is less severe than Delta and Pfizer vaccine remains effective in preventing hospitalizations.
Second Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron Variants Approved

Health Canada approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older,
Ultra-potent Antibody That can Offset All Omicron Variants Identified

The new finding lends support to efforts to develop and evaluate next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that could be delivered intranasally.
