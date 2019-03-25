medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

New Model to Predict Opioid Overdose Risk Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 25, 2019 at 1:28 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new model developed by researchers was found to be more effective in predicting risk of opioid overdose than traditional statistical models.
New Model to Predict Opioid Overdose Risk Developed
New Model to Predict Opioid Overdose Risk Developed

Current approaches to identifying people who are at high risk for overdosing on opioids target many who are not truly at high risk. A new study sought to develop and validate a way to predict the risk of opioid overdose among Medicare beneficiaries with at least one opioid prescription. The study, by researchers at the University of Florida, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Utah, appears in JAMA Network Open.

"Our model was effective in dividing the participants into three risk groups according to predicted risk score, with three-quarters in a low-risk group with a negligible rate of overdose, and more than 90 percent of individuals with overdose captured in the high- and medium-risk groups," explains Jeremy C. Weiss, assistant professor of health informatics at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College, who participated in the study.

"The ability to identify such risk groups has important implications for policymakers and insurers who currently target interventions based on less accurate measures to identify patients at high risk," according to Wei-Hsuan "Jenny" Lo-Ciganic, assistant professor of pharmaceutical outcomes and policy at the University of Florida, who was lead author on the study.

In 2017-2018, researchers studied 560,057 fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries without cancer who filled one or more prescriptions for opioids between 2011 and 2015. Those individuals were randomly assigned and equally divided into subgroups. Every three months, the researchers measured potential predictors of opioid overdose, including participants' socio-demographic characteristics (e.g., age, sex, disability status), health status, patterns of opioid use, and factors related to the participants' practitioners and the regions where they lived.

The researchers then identified opioid overdoses from inpatient and emergency room claims, and predicted risk of overdose in the three months after participants began treatment with the drugs. Machine learning is an alternative analytic approach to handling complex interactions in large data, discovering hidden patterns, and generating predictions in clinical settings. Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that their approach outperformed other methods for identifying risk, such as traditional statistical models.

The authors caution that their study looked only at patients who obtained opioids from medical settings, not those who got them from nonmedical settings, which are not captured in claims data. In addition, the study looked at overdoses in medical settings, not overdoses outside those settings.

"Machine-learning models that use administrative data appear to be a valuable and feasible tool for identifying more accurately and efficiently individuals at high risk of opioid overdose," says Walid Gellad, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and senior author on the study. "Although they are not perfect, these models allow interventions to be targeted to the small number of individuals who are at much greater risk."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Opioids for Children: New Insights

More than half of parents expressed concern their child may be at risk for opioid addiction, found new survey.

Marketing Opioids To The Doctors Could Be Influencing The Opioid Overdose Deaths

Physician-targeted marketing is associated with an increase in opioid overdose deaths. This type of marketing is usually performed by a big pharmaceutical company.

Quiz on Drug Abuse

Drug abuse often starts with experimentation of a drug and results in problems at home, workplace and in relationships. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on drug ...

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive