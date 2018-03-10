medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Method Using Umbilical Cord Stem Cells May Help Repair Cleft Palate in Infants

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2018 at 10:33 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New technique uses umbilical cord blood stem cells for repair of cleft palate in babies, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery.
New Method Using Umbilical Cord Stem Cells May Help Repair Cleft Palate in Infants
New Method Using Umbilical Cord Stem Cells May Help Repair Cleft Palate in Infants

Performed as part of reconstructive surgery when the infant is a few months old, the stem cell procedure provides good results in growing new bone to close the upper jaw cleft and may avoid the need for later bone graft surgery, according to the case report by Alejandro Garcia Botero, MD, of Hospital De San José, Bogota, Colombia, and colleagues.

Stem Cells Could Be New Option for Closure of Alveolar Cleft Dr. Botero, and colleagues report their experience with the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth. The baby girl had an alveolar cleft, involving an area of bone where teeth are located.

Immediately after delivery, a sample of the infant's umbilical cord blood was collected to isolate stem cells, which were processed and frozen to preserve them for later use. Umbilical cord blood is a rich source of various types of stem cells, which have the potential to develop into many different types of specialized cells, including bone and cartilage.

"Since the age is that of the newborn, [umbilical cord stem cells] have a greater potential to regenerate the organism," Dr. Botero and coauthors write. For the first few months, the infant underwent a nonsurgical "nasoalveolar shaping" procedure to align the soft tissues of the upper jaw.

At age five months, the stem cells were thawed for use as part of "boneless bone grafting" surgery (gingivoperiostioplasty). The stem cells were placed in a pocket of soft tissue bridging the gap in the upper jaw. A small piece of absorbable biomaterial (Gelfoam) was used a scaffold to guide the growth of new bone across the cleft palate. This procedure was performed at the same time as surgery to correct the cleft lip (cheiloplasty).

Follow-up confirmed the formation of new bone to close the cleft palate, providing good position and support for the normal eruption of the teeth. Imaging scans when the patient was five years old showed the good thickness of the upper jaw bone in the area where the cleft had been.

A major potential advantage of the stem cell procedure is avoiding the need for later bone grafting surgery currently the standard technique for closing the cleft. This procedure uses bone taken from elsewhere in the child's body, typically the hip. Bone grafting has potential complications and subjects the child to one or more additional surgeries.

The study is the first to use stem cells as part of primary surgery to repair cleft palate in an infant. Dr. Botero and colleagues note that their patient will need further monitoring to ensure adequate bone thickness in the upper jaw. The researchers emphasize the need for further studies evaluating their stem cell technique in a large number of patients - including steps to confirm that bone formation results from the stem cells, and not from the initial "boneless bone graft" surgery.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Steroids in Pregnancy Not Necessarily Responsible For Cleft Lips or Cleft Palates

Steroids in Pregnancy Not Necessarily Responsible For Cleft Lips or Cleft Palates

Corticosteroid taken during pregnancy does not appear to be associated with an increased risk of cleft lips or cleft palates according to a 12-year study in Denmark

Baby's Risk of Cleft Lip 3 Times Higher If Mom Took Topiramate

Baby's Risk of Cleft Lip 3 Times Higher If Mom Took Topiramate

A higher dose of topiramate during the first three months of pregnancy may increase a baby's risk of cleft lip or cleft palate.

Gene Associated With Cleft Lip and Palate Identified

Gene Associated With Cleft Lip and Palate Identified

Mutation in the gene intraflagellar transport 88 (IFT88) is thought to cause disorders associated with abnormalities in human face and skull development.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives in brief General Info about About Multifactorial Birth Defects.

Pierre Robin Syndrome

Pierre Robin Syndrome

Pierre Robin syndrome/Bird Facies- is genetic defect, which gives rise to a very small lower jaw, called cleft palate and a condition called as retroglossoptosis, where the tongue appears to fall into the throat

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Multifactorial Birth Defects Stem Cells - Cord Blood Pierre Robin Syndrome Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive