medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

More Belly Fat, Less Muscle after Crash Dieting: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 3, 2018 at 11:11 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Crash dieting may increase your belly fat and weaken your muscles, reports a new study.
More Belly Fat, Less Muscle after Crash Dieting: Study
More Belly Fat, Less Muscle after Crash Dieting: Study

Extreme dieting causes short-term body changes that may have long-term health consequences, according to a new study. The findings will be presented at the American Physiological Society's (APS) Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Diseases: Sex-Specific Implications for Physiology conference in Knoxville, Tenn.

Women are more likely than men to participate in "crash" diets in which body weight decreases rapidly and dramatically. Extreme dieting has short- and long-term risks with possible damage to the heart, kidneys and circulatory system.

Researchers examined female rats given a 60 percent calorie reduction in their diet, roughly comparable to reducing from a 2,000 calorie daily diet to an 800-calorie diet in humans.

Within three days, the extremely reduced-calories diet lowered body weight and caused cycling--similar to a menstrual cycle--to temporarily stop. The diet also led to a decrease in a number of metabolic factors and functions, including body weight, blood volume, blood pressure, heart rate and kidney function.

Returning to typical eating patterns quickly restored cycling, body weight, blood pressure, and heart rate. However, the animals had a higher accumulation of abdominal fat three months after the diet ended compared to animals that did not follow the diet.

"Even more troubling was the finding that angiotensin II, a hormone in the body, was more potent at increasing blood pressure in the rats that were on the reduced-calorie diet," said Aline de Souza, Ph.D., first author of the study.

Although the rats' blood pressure levels in recovery remained normal, higher-than-normal blood pressure responses to angiotensin II may increase the risk of developing high blood pressure.

Together with the increase in belly fat, these changes in body composition may cause long-term health risks for people who have previously crash dieted.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Recommended Reading

Habits to Lose Belly Fat

Habits to Lose Belly Fat

Healthy dietary habits and regular physical activities are the best ways to balance energy intake and expenditure to get a slimmer belly.

Losing Belly Fat may Help Promote Sleep

Losing Belly Fat may Help Promote Sleep

Individuals who lost weight and reduced their waistline slept much better in comparison to overweight individuals.

Heart-healthy Diet Can Help You Cut Down Belly Fat

Heart-healthy Diet Can Help You Cut Down Belly Fat

Are you obese? Do you have a larger waistline? A heart-healthy diet can help you reduce belly fat. Eating a diet which is high in fiber and low in saturated fats can help in achieving a healthy weight loss.

Belly Fat Matters for Female but Not Male Kidney Cancer Patients

Belly Fat Matters for Female but Not Male Kidney Cancer Patients

Synergy of sex differences in visceral fat measured with CT and tumor metabolism helps predict overall survival in patients with renal cell carcinoma. Belly fat affects the odds of women surviving kidney cancer but not men.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

More News on:

Dystonia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive