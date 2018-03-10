medindia
Bi-Weekly Aerobic Exercises Can Help Fight Depression, Schizophrenia

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2018 at 9:36 AM
Following moderate levels of aerobic exercise like swimming, walking, running, or cycling for two to three times per week for at least 150 minutes can decrease depression and schizophrenia symptoms, according to the European Psychiatric Association's (EPA) new guidelines.
Bi-Weekly Aerobic Exercises Can Help Fight Depression, Schizophrenia

According to the researchers from the EPA, a regime of structured exercise should be added to standard medication and psychotherapy.

"Our comprehensive review provides clear evidence that physical activity has a central role in reducing the burden of mental health symptoms in people with depression and schizophrenia. Our guidelines provide direction for future clinical practice," said lead researcher, Brendon Stubbs, from King's College London.

The study, published in the journal European Psychiatry, stated that in addition to experiencing poor physical health, full recovery among people with mental illness is often poor, even for those receiving appropriate medications.

They also experience severe physical health inequalities, which lead to premature death 20 years earlier than the general population.

"Signs and symptoms of premature cardiovascular diseases can be identified early in the disease course of mental disorders when patients are in their thirties to forties," said Kai G. Kahl, Professor at the Hannover Medical School in Germany.

For the study, the team conducted a meta-review of physical activity interventions and their impact on health outcomes for people with severe mental illness, including schizophrenia-spectrum disorders, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder.

New add-on treatments for mental illness that can support full recovery and address poor physical health are urgently needed, Kahl noted.

Source: IANS

