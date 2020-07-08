by Colleen Fleiss on  August 7, 2020 at 4:25 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Genetic Modifier Controls Tumor Growth in Triple-negative Breast Cancer
In triple negative breast cancer, the genetic modifier HDAC6 controlled the tumor growth and halted metastasis, stated a new study published in the top-tier journal Cancer Research by investigators at the George Washington University (GW) Cancer Center.

Immunotherapy - the use of drugs to stimulate one's own immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells - has been wildly successful in melanoma and other cancers. However, it has been less effective in breast cancer.

"There is an urgent medical need to find new ways to potentiate or increase the efficacy of immunotherapy in breast cancer, especially in aggressive and highly metastatic triple-negative breast cancer," said Alejandro Villagra, PhD, member of the Cancer Biology Program at the GW Cancer Center and assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "Our research lays the groundwork for a clinical trial that could lead to new, life-saving treatment options for breast cancer patients that do not respond to conventional immunotherapies."


Molecularly targeted agents, such as HDAC6 inhibitors, have been widely described in the research literature as cytotoxic - toxic to both cancerous and healthy cells. Villagra and his research team found new non-canonical regulatory properties of these epigenetic drugs, discovering that the inhibition of HDAC6 has a powerful and strong effect on the immune system unrelated to the previously cytotoxic properties attributed to HDAC inhibitors.

This research demonstrates for the first time that HDAC6 inhibitors can both improve response to immunotherapy and diminish the invasiveness of breast cancer, with minimal cytotoxic effects.

"We are excited about the work because, in addition to the potency of immunotherapy, this drug alone is capable of reducing metastasis," said Villagra. "This could have implications beyond breast cancer."

This research was a multidisciplinary effort, made possible by collaborators across the GW Cancer Center, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the GW School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The project was funded by grants from the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, and the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
READ MORE
New Nano Drug Targets Triple Negative Breast Cancer Cells
New nano drug developed specifically kills triple negative breast cancer cells. Photodynamic therapy combined with nanomaterials to create nanoporous materials that specifically target cancer cells.
READ MORE
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyGenetics and Stem CellsBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body Art