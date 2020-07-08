New Genetic Modifier Controls Tumor Growth in Triple-negative Breast Cancer

said Alejandro Villagra, PhD, member of the Cancer Biology Program at the GW Cancer Center and assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
‘HDAC6 inhibitors drugs can both improve response to immunotherapy and diminish the invasiveness of triple negative breast cancer. ’
Molecularly targeted agents, such as HDAC6 inhibitors, have been widely described in the research literature as cytotoxic - toxic to both cancerous and healthy cells. Villagra and his research team found new non-canonical regulatory properties of these epigenetic drugs, discovering that the inhibition of HDAC6 has a powerful and strong effect on the immune system unrelated to the previously cytotoxic properties attributed to HDAC inhibitors.
This research demonstrates for the first time that HDAC6 inhibitors can both improve response to immunotherapy and diminish the invasiveness of breast cancer, with minimal cytotoxic effects.
"We are excited about the work because, in addition to the potency of immunotherapy, this drug alone is capable of reducing metastasis," said Villagra. "This could have implications beyond breast cancer."
This research was a multidisciplinary effort, made possible by collaborators across the GW Cancer Center, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the GW School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The project was funded by grants from the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, and the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Source: Eurekalert