Switch That Makes Human Brown Fat Burn Energy Discovered

Scientists have now discovered that beta2-adrenergic receptors (b2-AR) in brown fat cells are responsible for stimulating thermogenesis. According to Dr. Denis Blondin from CRCHUS, the finding could explain why most clinical trials, which have attempted to induce BAT to burn energy, have performed poorly.
‘Activation of brown fat burns calories, improves insulin sensitivity and even affects appetite regulation. ’
"We show that perhaps we were aiming for the wrong target all along. In contrast to rodents, human BAT is activated through the stimulation of the beta2-adrenergic receptor, the same receptor responsible for the release of fat from our white adipose tissue."
Unlocking the therapeutic potential of brown fat
According to Associate Professor Camilla Schéele at CBMR, this finding has clear therapeutic applications.
A second phase of research will begin in the autumn, which will attempt to validate the finding by activating brown fat with drugs that target b2-AR, explains Professor André Carpentier from CRCHUS:
"Our next step will be to use a drug that specifically activates that target on brown fat and determine how much it could be of use to burn fat and calories in humans. Once this is done, studies in patients with type 2 diabetes will start to determine if this approach can be useful to improve the metabolic control of the disease."
