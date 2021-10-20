About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Gene Therapy to Cure Inherited Vision Loss

by Hannah Joy on October 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM
Font : A-A+

New Gene Therapy to Cure Inherited Vision Loss

New computational platform has been developed to identify viral vectors that can deliver gene therapies to the retina and treat inherited blindness, reveal researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The technology, described in a paper published today in the journal eLife, streamlines development of gene therapy approaches for the treatment of genetic blinding disorders.

Advertisement


The approach saves precious time and resources by speeding up identification of suitable gene-carrying candidates able to deliver therapy to an affected part of the retina with astounding accuracy.

"Vision loss has a huge impact on quality of life. It has long been near the top of the greatest fears of people, alongside cancer and Alzheimer's disease," said senior author Leah Byrne, Ph.D., assistant professor of ophthalmology at Pitt.
Advertisement

"But the field of vision restoration has entered a new era, where many patients have received effective treatment for the very first time. Because of that, the potential of our new platform is thrilling - it will allow us to translate emergent therapies that are already working for some patients into the clinic much more rapidly."

Even though blinding genetic disorders that affect the retina are considered rare, approximately 1 in every 3,000 people worldwide carries one or more copies of broken genes that cause retinal degeneration and loss of vision.

For centuries, many people with inherited blindness were all but guaranteed to spend a portion of their lives in darkness.

Now, with several gene therapies already on the market in Europe and the U.S., and dozens more entering clinical trials, hope for people with inherited blindness is within reach, but a key obstacle remains: ensuring that vectors, or inactivated viruses carrying the therapeutic genetic code, enter the exact cells that scientists are targeting.

The retina is composed of hundreds of millions of cells that are arranged into a series of layers, so precisely targeting the vector to a specific location within that universe is not a trivial task.

To approach the problem, researchers developed a computational platform called scAAVengr, which uses single-cell RNA sequencing to quickly and quantitatively evaluate - among dozens of options - which adeno-associated virus vector, or AAV, is best suited for the task of delivering a gene therapy to a specific part of the retina.

The traditional approach of evaluating AAVs is painstakingly slow, requiring several years and many experimental animals. It is also not very precise, since it doesn't directly measure if AAVs not only entered the cells but also delivered their gene therapy cargo.

In contrast, scAAVengr uses single-cell RNA sequencing, which detects if the cargo arrives at its destination safely. And with scAAVengr, that process takes months, not years.

The platform's uses aren't just limited to the retina - the researchers showed that it works just as well for the identification of AAVs that target other tissues, including the brain, heart and liver.

"A rising tide lifts all boats, and we hope that this technology propels gene therapy treatments not just in the field of vision restoration but for other purposes," said Byrne.

"Rapidly developing fields of gene editing and optogenetics all rely on efficient gene delivery, so the ability to quickly and strategically choose the delivery vectors would be an exciting leap forward."

Other authors of this research include Bilge Öztürk, Ph.D., Molly Johnson, B.S., Serhan Turunç, Ph.D., Jing He, B.S., Sara Jabalameli, P.S.M., Zhouhuan Xi, B.S., William R. Stauffer, Ph.D., and José-Alain Sahel, M.D., all of Pitt; Michael Kleyman, Ph.D., and Andreas Pfenning, Ph.D., both of Carnegie Mellon University; Meike Visel, Ph.D., David Schaffer, Ph.D., and John Flannery, Ph.D., all of the University of California Berkeley; Valérie Dufour, Ph.D., Simone Iwabe, Ph.D., Felipe Pompeo Marinho, Ph.D., and Gustavo Aguirre, Ph.D., all of the University of Pennsylvania.

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health (F32EY023891, R24EY-022012, R01EY017549, P30EY001583, UG3MH120094, DP2MH113095), The UPMC Immune Transplant and Therapy Center, Foundation Fighting Blindness, Ford Foundation, Research to Prevent Blindness and the Van Sloun Fund for Canine Genetic Research.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Researchers Try to Understand the Link Between Obesity and L...
Why Pregnant and Lactating Women Should Follow Strict Covid-... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Spirituality and Mental Health
Spirituality and Mental Health
Health Benefits of Sea Buckthorn
Health Benefits of Sea Buckthorn
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Astigmatism Reiki and Pranic Healing Genetic Testing of Diseases Pancreas Vision Weaver Syndrome Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation Intracranial Hypertension Inborn Errors of Metabolism 

Recommended Reading
Targets to Reduce Vision Loss Not Being Met: Study
Targets to Reduce Vision Loss Not Being Met: Study
Globally, public health services are failing to meet targets to reduce avoidable vision loss or ......
Fight Vision Loss: Light at the End of the Tunnel for People with Low Vision
Fight Vision Loss: Light at the End of the Tunnel for People with Low Vision
Reverse vision loss: Getting back good eyesight is possible for most individuals with low vision ......
For Aging Patients, One Missed Doctor's Visit can Direct to Vision Loss
For Aging Patients, One Missed Doctor's Visit can Direct to Vision Loss
Missing a single ophthalmology appointment over a two-year period was associated with decreased ......
Vision Loss Linked to Longer Hospital Stays, Higher Readmission Rate, Greater Costs
Vision Loss Linked to Longer Hospital Stays, Higher Readmission Rate, Greater Costs
Vision loss patients experience more extended hospital stay, greater resource use, and costs ......
Astigmatism
Astigmatism
Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism ...
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laborat...
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the body’s metabolism resulting in sev...
Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial hypertension, is a neurological disorder characterized by increased intracranial pressu...
Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation
Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation
Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunc...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close