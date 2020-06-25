by Colleen Fleiss on  June 25, 2020 at 1:40 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Game Changer in the Fight Against Dementia Discovered
Pulse pressure is the new game changer in the fight against dementia, revealed study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

"Over the last couple years, a sea change in dementia and Alzheimer's disease research has occurred. Focus has shifted from solely targeting amyloid-beta in the brain to the opinion that more fruitful progress could be made by addressing factors that compromise the blood brain barrier," explains co-author Mark Carnegie, of The Brain Protection Company based in Australia. "Elements of the constellation include chronic age-related inflammation, genetic predisposition, and cardiovascular abnormalities, notably high blood pulse pressure."

Connecting a large and rapidly growing body of evidence, the researchers elucidate how elevated pulse pressure may cause dementia. Pulse pressure is the difference between systolic and diastolic blood pressure and commonly increases with age.


The researchers propose that elevated pulse pressure in blood travelling to the brain can cause inflammation, oxidative stress, mechanical stress, cellular dysfunction, and cell death in the blood brain barrier that leads to brain damage.

The link between blood brain barrier breakdown and dementia is intuitive, as the blood brain barrier has specifically evolved to support and protect delicate brain tissue by keeping circulating cells, pathogens, and other unhealthy substances in blood from infiltrating the brain. There is significant evidence supporting that disruption of the blood brain barrier is a key driver of cognitive decline and dementia.

Senior author of the paper, Prof. David Celermajer of The Brain Protection Company, says that "this is an important paradigm shift in our understanding of the pathogenesis of dementia."

He further adds that "although there are likely several causes of blood brain barrier disruption, recent human cell culture experiments, animal models, and epidemiological evidence have pointed to high blood pulse pressure as one potential key cause."

Pulse pressure may therefore be a promising new therapeutic target for preventing or slowing cognitive impairment, which gives new hope in the fight against dementia.

Moreover, the authors discuss how elevated pulse pressure may have also prevented previous treatment strategies from working optimally against dementia.

For the past two decades, a primary focus of drug development for Alzheimer's disease, the most prevalent form of dementia, has been to target the molecule amyloid-beta. However, despite billions of dollars spent on R&D, that approach has yet to be successful.

The researchers suggest that targeting amyloid-beta alone to treat dementia may be an uphill battle since concurrent elevated pulse pressure will continue to activate secretion of various inflammatory and oxidative molecules and amyloid-beta from the blood brain barrier into brain tissue.

Also, stem and progenitor cell therapies have gained significant attention as potential strategies to repair blood brain barrier damage and treat dementia, but chronic inflammatory and oxidative stress due to elevated pulse pressure can impact the health of stem and progenitor cells.

Dr. Rachel Levin, lead author of the paper, says that "combination therapy has been paramount in the treatment of other challenging diseases, in particular cancer. Therefore, in dementia, reducing elevated pulse pressure could prove to be synergistic with other therapeutic approaches such as anti-amyloid-beta drugs or stem cell therapy."

The authors issue a call to action for academic and industry leaders to develop novel drug candidates or devices that reduce elevated pulse pressure and progress them to clinical trials. Celermajer states that "strong animal model data already supports the role of high pulse pressure in blood brain barrier disruption and dementia pathology; now more human studies are needed."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...
READ MORE
Dementia Facts
Information and facts about dementia can help the caregivers in the process of treatment and in dealing with dementia. Types of dementia present with different symptoms like memory loss and confusion.
READ MORE
Dementia Risk Twice in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Dementia gets diagnosed around 7 years earlier in people suffering from Inflammatory Bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular Dementia