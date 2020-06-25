by Colleen Fleiss on  June 25, 2020 at 1:45 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Blood Cell Mutations and Leukemia
Blood cell mutations are linked to different types of cancers and help explain why Europeans have higher rates of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, while Japanese have higher rates of T-cell leukemia, says study by researchers at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Science in Japan. This study was published in Nature.

Our blood cells are continuously renewed from a stock of blood stem cells--called HSCs--located in bone marrow. These stem cells produce progenitor cells that give rise to the many different kinds of blood cells. Among these are important lymph cells that make up our immune system, such as T-cells and B-cells.

Blood cells that come from the same stem cell or progenitor can be identified by looking at their DNA. For example, all T-cells derived from a particular HSC are clones of each other. If the HSC had a mutation, the same mutation will exist in all the T-cells in that lineage, but not in other T-cells that came from different HSCs.


Although these types of clonal mutations have been studied in European populations, Chikashi Terao and his team at RIKEN IMS suspected that they might find somewhat different results in their older Japanese population of almost 180,000 individuals. Their results showed that clonal mutations had occurred in over 35% of people in their 90s. Data from the UK BioBank yielded similar results, but the overall percentages were a bit lower.

"Our findings strongly suggest that chromosomal alterations in hematopoietic clones is an inevitable event in the very old," says Terao. "The higher percentage of mutations in the Japanese population is likely related to the greater average age of the sample."

Nevertheless, more in-depth comparisons with the UK BioBank data revealed several differences. The team looked at all mutations in T-cell lineages and found that more than 80% of them occurred in the Japanese population.

T-cell leukemia occurs 10 times more often in Japanese people than in Europeans, while chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a B-cell related leukemia, is 5 times more prevalent in Europeans. This does not mean that mutations selectively occurred in different genes depending on the population. Remember, the data only include clonal mutations that survived and replicated enough to be detectable. Terao explains, "We can infer that the advantage of a particular chromosomal mutation differs depending on the genetic and environmental context."

The researchers also found genetic components related to the risk of having clonal HSC mutations. They identified several locations on chromosomes for which genetic variations were associated with increased risk of clonal blood mutations in general, as well three locations related to specific mutations in B-cells. This means that the likelihood or risk of having one of the critical mutations now or in the future can be estimated by looking for these variations in a person's DNA.

Thus, although clonal HSC mutations might be inevitable, we can still do something about it. "Not everyone with these mutations gets cancer", emphasizes Terao. "However, a simple blood test that you can get at any regular health checkup will be able to identify people at risk of leukemia by checking for clonal HSC mutations. A DNA test based on the blood sample can also identify those at high risk of developing the critical HSC mutations in the future."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the 'good cancers'.
READ MORE
Quiz on Leukemia
Making up for 2.9% of all cancers, Leukemia is a serious condition. Do you know all about it? Test your knowledge with this quiz. ...
READ MORE
Leukemia / Blood Cancer
Leukemia is cancer of blood-forming tissues in the body.
READ MORE
Nanoparticles Help Overcome Leukemia Treatment Resistance
UConn researchers use patented nanoparticle with common chemotherapy drug for resurgent leukemia. This nanoparticle helped overcome resistance to the treatment.
READ MORE
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.
READ MORE
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.
READ MORE
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.
READ MORE
Leukemia
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE
Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

ThalassemiaLeukemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentChronic Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaMultiple MyelomaBone Marrow TransplantationMcArdle DiseaseHairy Cell Leukemia