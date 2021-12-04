by Angela Mohan on  April 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Gadget Claims to Stop Airborne Spread of Coronavirus
New electronic gadget helps in containing airborne spread of COVID-19 by performing real-time sterilization.

The 'Wolf Airmask' ruptures the SARS-CoV-2, having proven its efficiency at tests conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

RGCB is an ICMR-recognised testing lab. The 'Wolf Airmask' is the first of its kind in the country for RGCB to give such an attestation.


The gadget claims to reduce 99 per cent of the novel Coronavirus in just 15 minutes, according to the test held with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research

Allabout Innovations founder Shyam Krishnan Kurup said the company's appliance, when switched on, will provide 360-degree protection, 24x7 shield by sterilizing the air.

"This will also prevent the in-house transmission of viruses inside any space. The negative ions also have proven to enhance health and vitality," claimed Kurup.

The Wolf Airmask, developed using German technology and with components from Denmark, can be used for 60,000 hours (spanning nine years). Facilitating purification of air up to a space of 1,000 square feet, it requires no service or change of parts.

The new tool will be of benefit to hospitals, laboratories, auditoria (including cinema houses), cafeteria and banks that people frequent .

The Wolf Airmask has the capacity to deactivate the microbes, bacteria and fungus. It brings the ozone production to BDL (below detection level), as per a test with a lab under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Alappuzha, Allabout Innovations has been working in association with scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, social volunteers and commercial partners to make out sustainable and eco-friendly solutions .



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Most Common Monsoon Diseases
It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Dealing with Pollen AllergyMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeMost Common Monsoon DiseasesNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake