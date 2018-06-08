medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Electronic Skin Tattoos Can Help Monitor Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 6, 2018 at 11:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New wearable graphene-based tattoo-like electronic skin or e-skin can help monitor health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Nano.
New Electronic Skin Tattoos Can Help Monitor Health
New Electronic Skin Tattoos Can Help Monitor Health

Chinese scientists have developed a graphene-based tattoo-like electronic skin or e-skin, which could function as a wearable electronic device to monitor health.

E-skin refers to thin, flexible and stretchable electronic material that mimics human skin and can sense pressure, temperature, and stretch.

Scientists from the Tsinghua University demonstrated a graphene electronic skin based on laser scribing technology. With the assistance of water, the electronic skin is transferable not only to human bodies but also to other substrates such as leaves and silk, Xinhua news agency reported.

Graphene, a super thin material with excellent flexibility and conductivity, is an ideal material for the electronic skin.

It could be attached to human skin as well as masks and throats to measure body signals such as breathing, heartbeat, and voice.

The study has found that the electronic skin exhibits high sensitivity and long-term stability, withstanding high temperatures and is comfortable to wear.

With laser scribing technology, the pattern of the graphene-based electronic skin can be personalized, a feature that will help future commercialization.

The electronic skin has huge potential in healthcare and intelligent systems, according to the scientists.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Welcome the Artificial Skin That Senses Touch, Temperature and Humidity

Welcome the Artificial Skin That Senses Touch, Temperature and Humidity

New artificial skin developed by scientists can detect temperature changes, and sense touch and humidity

'Electronic Skin' - The Latest on Research

'Electronic Skin' - The Latest on Research

Skin is the largest organ in the body and communicates even the most subtle touch. This helps in making quick reaction from time-to-time.

Easy 'Electronic Skin' Patches to Monitor Your Health

Easy 'Electronic Skin' Patches to Monitor Your Health

Researchers are developing an 'electronic skin' patch - as thin as a human hair - that patients can put onto their arms to wirelessly diagnose health problems or deliver treatments.

New Stretchable E-skin Developed can Heal Itself

New Stretchable E-skin Developed can Heal Itself

A novel electronic skin has been developed that can feel and heal itself. It is an advanced technology that can be used in prosthetics, drug-infused wound patches and wearable technology.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Harmful Effects of Tattoos

Harmful Effects of Tattoos

Tattoos can cause problems ranging from mild allergies to the deadly AIDS. Therefore take precautions during tattooing and care of the tattoo thereafter, or better avoid it altogether.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis Health Insurance - India Harmful Effects of Tattoos 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...