New Electronic Skin Tattoos Can Help Monitor Health

New wearable graphene-based tattoo-like electronic skin or e-skin can help monitor health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Nano.

Chinese scientists have developed a graphene-based tattoo-like electronic skin or e-skin, which could function as a wearable electronic device to monitor health.



‘New graphene-based wearable tattoo-like electronic skin or e-skin is a thin, flexible and stretchable electronic material that can be used to monitor health.’ E-skin refers to thin, flexible and stretchable electronic material that mimics human skin and can sense pressure, temperature, and stretch.



Scientists from the Tsinghua University demonstrated a graphene electronic skin based on laser scribing technology. With the assistance of water, the electronic skin is transferable not only to human bodies but also to other substrates such as leaves and silk, Xinhua news agency reported.



Graphene, a super thin material with excellent flexibility and conductivity, is an ideal material for the electronic skin.



It could be attached to human skin as well as masks and throats to measure body signals such as breathing, heartbeat, and voice.



The study has found that the electronic skin exhibits high sensitivity and long-term stability, withstanding high temperatures and is comfortable to wear.



With laser scribing technology, the pattern of the graphene-based electronic skin can be personalized, a feature that will help future commercialization.



The electronic skin has huge potential in healthcare and intelligent systems, according to the scientists.



