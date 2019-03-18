medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

New ECG Detects Heart Rhythm Using Signals from Ear and Hand

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 18, 2019 at 9:03 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new electrocardiogram (ECG) which makes use of signals from the ear and hand to check heart rhythm has been revealed at EHRA 2011 a European Society of Cardiology (ESC) congress. The ECG does not require two hands and could be used by drivers, athletes, and the military.
New ECG Detects Heart Rhythm Using Signals from Ear and Hand
New ECG Detects Heart Rhythm Using Signals from Ear and Hand

Study author Dr Raffaele De Lucia, of the University Hospital of Pisa, Italy, said: "All commercially available portable ECG devices require both hands, but what if symptoms happen while driving?"

This is the first study to show that the ear can be used for ECG signal detection. The study included 32 consecutive healthy volunteers (cardiology students and nurses). An ECG was first performed by the standard method, which uses the index and middle finger of each hand. A second ECG was conducted using the index and middle finger of the left hand and a clip attached to the left ear. (See figure.)

All ECGs were printed and analysed by the device and by two cardiologists who were blinded to which method had been used. No differences were detected in the ECG results obtained by the two methods.

Dr De Lucia said: "We have shown how the ear can be used as an innovative anatomical site for ECG signal detection in healthy adults. We are now conducting further studies to validate this method in patients with cardiac arrhythmias."

The authors said the findings pave the way for a new kind of single lead ECG wearable device which leaves one hand free, making it easier to use. In addition to detecting previously undiagnosed atrial fibrillation, the device could be used to evaluate physical performance during exercise, prevent fainting, and check the heart during symptoms including dizziness and breathlessness. Patients already diagnosed with cardiac conditions such as atrial fibrillation could also use it to monitor their condition.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Electrocardiogram

An ECG is a diagnostic test that records the electrical activity of the heart and helps to detect cardiac abnormalities.

ECG Rhythm and Airway Management Make All the Difference During a Heart Attack, Says Study

New study finds the link between use of advanced airway management and ECG rhythms indicating the need/non-need for defibrillation during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Interesting Facts about the Human Heart

Curious about the human heart? Read on to find more interesting facts about this important organ of the body.

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a cocoa-rich diet. Here are 11 amazing health benefits of cocoa powder just for you.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Heart Attack Heart Healthy Heart Acoustic Neuroma Hearing Aids Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Hearing Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive