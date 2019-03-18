medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

World's Oldest Semen Sample Used To Impregnate 34 Sheep

by Rishika Gupta on  March 18, 2019 at 8:40 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A 51-year-old semen sample has successfully been used to impregnate 34 ewes, sheep species. Semen stored since 1968 in a laboratory in Sydney has been defrosted and successfully used to impregnate 34 Merino ewes, with the resulting live birth rate as high sperm frozen for just 12 months.
World's Oldest Semen Sample Used To Impregnate 34 Sheep
World's Oldest Semen Sample Used To Impregnate 34 Sheep

"This demonstrates the clear viability of long-term frozen storage of semen. The results show that fertility is maintained despite 50 years of frozen storage in liquid nitrogen," said Associate Professor Simon de Graaf from the Sydney Institute of Agriculture and School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney.

"The lambs appear to display the body wrinkle that was common in Merinos in the middle of last century, a feature originally selected to maximize skin surface area and wool yields. That style of Merino has since largely fallen from favor as the folds led to difficulties in shearing and increased risk of fly strike," Associate Professor de Graaf said.

His colleague on this project, Dr. Jessica Rickard, said: "We believe this is the oldest viable stored semen of any species in the world and definitely the oldest sperm used to produce offspring."

Associate Professor de Graaf said that it was the reproductive biology and genetic aspects of these as-yet unpublished findings that were of most interest to him.

"We can now look at the genetic progress made by the wool industry over the past 50 years of selective breeding. In that time, we've been trying to make better, more productive sheep," he said. "This gives us a resource to benchmark and compare."

Dr. Rickard is a post-doctoral McCaughey Research Fellow at the Sydney Institute of Agriculture. She is continuing the strong animal reproduction research tradition in veterinary and biological sciences at the University of Sydney through her work in the Animal Reproduction Group.

Dr. Rickard did the original work to determine if the stored semen was viable for artificial insemination. This involved thawing the semen, which is stored as small pellets in large vats of liquid nitrogen at -196 degrees. She and her colleagues then undertook in vitro tests on the sperm quality to determine the motility, velocity, viability and DNA integrity of the 50-year-old sperm.

"What is amazing about this result is we found no difference between sperm frozen for 50 years and sperm frozen for a year," Dr. Rickard said.

Out of 56 ewes inseminated, 34 were successfully impregnated. This compares to recently frozen semen from 19 sires used to inseminate 1048 ewes, of which 618 were successfully impregnated. This gives a pregnancy rate of 61 percent for the 50-year-old semen against 59 percent for recently frozen sperm, a statistically equivalent rate.

The original semen samples were donated in the 1960s from sires owned by the Walker family. Those samples, frozen in 1968 by Dr. Steven Salamon, came from four rams, including 'Sir Freddie' born in 1963, owned by the Walkers on their then property at Ledgworth.

The Walkers now run 8000 sheep at 'Woolaroo,' at Yass Plains, and maintain a close and proud relationship with the animal breeding program at the University of Sydney.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Bariatric Surgery Associated With Semen Abnormalities and Reduced Fertility in Men

Frequent sperm aberrations and lower fertility rates despite improvements in weight, androgen levels, and sexual quality of life following the procedure.

The Deadly Ebola Virus Can Persist in Semen For Two Years After Infection

Ebola virus is a rare and deadly virus that causes bleeding inside and outside the body. Ebola detected in semen of survivors two years after infection

Smartphone-Based Semen Analyzer To Screen Male Infertility at Home

A new smartphone-based app found to screen male infertility at the comfort of their home, reveals study.

The Deadly Ebola Virus can Persist in Semen 9 Months After Recovery

At international level, researchers emphasise the need to recommend the use of condoms by ebola survivors in the months following their recovery.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

More News on:

Premature Ejaculation 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive