New Drug to Treat Hypovolemic Shock Found Safe and Effective

Centhaquine,the agent for treating hypovolemic shock, acts by increasing pooled venous blood returning to the heart and redistributes that blood to vital organs, a critical process to preserve organ function and reduce mortality in patients with shock.This multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled phase III clinical study included 105 patients in India receiving standard of care for hypovolemic shock in a hospital or intensive care setting.Patients in the study were randomized to receive either 1) standard of care and intravenous centhaquine, or 2) standard of care plus saline (control group).1.Systolic blood pressure was raised from 90 mmHg or less to higher than 110 mmHg in 59% of patients in the control group and 81% of those in the centhaquine group. Also, diastolic blood pressure was above 70 mmHg in 50% of the control group and 78% of those in the centhaquine group at 24 hours.2.Reduction of blood lactate levels to 1.5 mmol/L or less occurred in 47% of the control group patients and 69% of the centhaquine patients. High levels of blood lactate are related to an increased risk of death for patients experiencing shock.3.47% of patients in the standard treatment group had low base-deficit - a measure of oxygen imbalance - compared to 68% in the centhaquine group. Base-deficit is an indicator of low tissue blood perfusion and oxygenation. Lower numbers indicate better blood perfusion and tissue oxygenation.4.The 28-day death rate was 12% in the control group and 3% in the centhaquine group.Gulati added that the centhaquine group had improved acute respiratory distress syndrome and multiple organ dysfunction scores compared with the control group."Time is of the essence for hypovolemic shock patients, and these results suggest faster recovery towards normalization of blood pressure with centhaquine," Gulati said. "Centhaquine added to standard shock treatment also showed compelling mortality improvement over standard shock treatment, with a 9% absolute reduction in mortality compared to the control group."Centhaquine is available to health care professionals in India at present and is advancing towards final stage clinical trials in the United States.Source: Medindia