by Aishwarya Nair on  November 10, 2020 at 9:17 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Intelligence: Magic Boon for Detecting Osteoarthritis Years Before Symptoms Appear
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering have designed a machine learning algorithm that can detect subtle signs of osteoarthritis years before the appearance of the symptoms.

These signs are difficult to detect even for an experienced radiologist on a MRI scan taken years before the symptoms appear. As of today arthritis is diagnosed after the bone damage has been done. The above research states that Artificial Intelligence can diagnose arthritis atleast 3 years prior to any bone damage/ appearance of symptoms.

There are a number of diseases that do not show any visible signs and symptoms in the initial stages, osteoarthritis (OA) is one of them. Osteoarthritis is the most common forms of arthritis affecting millions of people worldwide.


It is a common, progressive disorder primarily affecting the weight bearing joints. It is characterized by progressive destruction of the articular cartilage(Malleable tissue at the ends of the bones) that are bone cell formation units that leads to limitation of motion, deformity & disability.

According to the current scenario, the gold standard for diagnosing arthritis is through radiologic imaging - mainly X rays. By the time the physician can see changes in the X ray that is indicative of arthritis, the irreversible bone damage has already been done.

This study was conducted for approximately 7 years. All the patients enrolled in this study got their knee MRI done regularly. This helped in continuous radiologic monitoring of the joints. The study mainly focused on the subset of patients showing very minimal cartilage damage. These patients were followed up regularly.

The patterns of the radiologic images were being continuously saved in a system. These changes were not visible to the naked eyes of the physician by the conventional techniques.A classifier was trained to differentiate progressors and non-progressors on baseline cartilage texture maps, which achieved a robust test accuracy of 78% in detecting future symptomatic OA progression 3 years prior to the appearance of symptoms.

This strongly indicates that detection of osteoarthritis is possible at a reversible stage. One of the key contribution of the study is direct visualization of the cartilage phenotype (physical appearance) defining predictive ability of the cartilage regeneration. Early biochemical patterns of fissuring or cracks in cartilage marked the future onset of osteoarthritis.

Currently the primary treatment of osteoarthritis is the knee replacement surgery. There are no drugs that can be used to prevent the progression of the pre symptomatic stage to the irreversible stage.

In future, coupling presymptomatic osteoarthritis detection techniques with emergent clinical therapies could modify the outcome of the disease and may help in reversing the joint damage.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
READ MORE
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
READ MORE
Using Artificial Intelligence Improves Pregnant Women's Health
Artificial intelligence technology can help to diagnose congenital disabilities, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth earlier in pregnant women, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Avascular Necrosis
Avascular necrosis or Osteonecrosis affects the bone and occurs because of the interruption to its blood supply resulting in bone death and leading to secondary osteoarthritis.
READ MORE
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.
READ MORE
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
READ MORE
Hip Replacement Surgery
Hip joint replacement has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many who had been disabled owing to severe pain in the hip joint.
READ MORE
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.
READ MORE
Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis is a kind of autoimmune inflammatory arthritis, which develops in 30 percent of people with the skin condition of psoriasis.
READ MORE
Stickler Syndrome
Stickler Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder which causes multisystem disorders predominantly affecting vision, joints, and heart.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

OsteoarthritisHypermobility SyndromeBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesKnee Replacement SurgeryDiet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisHip Replacement SurgeryAvascular NecrosisPsoriatic ArthritisStickler Syndrome