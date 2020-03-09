by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2020 at 5:31 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Discovery Helps Improve Type 2 Diabetes Treatment
An engineered form of SMOC1 protein was found to potentially treat type 2 diabetes, revealed study by University of Melbourne researchers. The protein is naturally produced by the liver and can decrease blood glucose levels.

Type 2 diabetes affects about one million Australian adults and 400 million people globally, with that figure rising fast. It causes high blood glucose levels, which can lead to cardiovascular disease, nerve damage and kidney damage. Current treatments can be effective but have limited tolerability and significant side effects.

Empowering Better Health

It is hoped that a new class of SMOC1-based treatments could prove more effective for longer. Published in Science Translational Medicine, the study found that SMOC1, a liver-secreted glucose-responsive protein, improved blood sugar levels in animal models with diabetes.


Lead author and University of Melbourne senior research fellow Dr Magdalene Montgomery said the increased incidence of type 2 diabetes meant new treatments were urgently needed to manage the resultant high blood glucose levels.

"Any therapy that can effectively reduce blood glucose levels can have an enormous impact on patients," Dr Montgomery said.

"It lowers their risk of developing diseases such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, damage to blood vessels which causes blindness, the risk of amputations and nerve damage which causes pain."

The researchers engineered a long-lasting form of SMOC1 that reduced blood glucose levels in diabetic animal models. "We knew that SMOC1 existed but its role in regulating blood glucose was unknown," Dr Montgomery said.

"We discovered SMOC1 as a protein that was secreted by the liver when blood glucose levels are high, suggesting that SMOC1 might play a role in blood glucose control. This turned out to be true.

"It was more effective at improving blood glucose control than the current frontline medication called metformin. It also reduces fatty liver and blood cholesterol levels, which are common health problems in type 2 diabetes patients."

Senior author University of Melbourne Professor Matthew Watt, said the next step was human trials, which would require engagement from the pharmaceutical industry.

"We anticipate, based on animal studies, that SMOC1 would be effective in people with newly diagnosed and advanced type 2 diabetes," Professor Watt said.

"Given the number of people with diabetes, the impact on reducing the burden on the health care system could be enormous, including less hospital visits, and shorter hospital stays.

We have also shown that SMOC1 improves glucose metabolism in human liver cells, so we are certainly optimistic that SMOC1 will be effective in humans."

Professor Watt said while he advocated a healthy lifestyle in general, diet and lifestyle had limited effectiveness as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. He said current medications also had issues.

"There are several medications that can be used alone, or increasingly, in combination, that help maintain blood glucose levels in patients," Professor Watt said.

"However, all type 2 diabetes medications, without exception, have either limited effectiveness or off-target effects that adversely affect the patient's health. We need to develop new approaches."

While the research showed great promise, Professor Watt said it was unlikely to be effective for type 1 diabetes patients as they had insulin deficiency and this therapy didn't overcome that problem.

He said the new treatment would be unique among known type 2 diabetes medications. It was likely to be injected once a week, although the team was working on other methods. "The injectable could move to human trials relatively quickly with the right support," Professor Watt said.

"The alternative approaches would be a long way off."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...
READ MORE
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
READ MORE
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide