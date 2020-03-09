by Colleen Fleiss on  September 3, 2020 at 4:21 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Hospital-diagnosed Obesity and Death Risk
In hospital, people who are diagnosed overweight or obesity are 60% more likely to die compared to the general population, according to a nationwide Danish study that followed over 1.9 million people for up to 40 years, being presented at The European and International Congress on Obesity (ECOICO), held online this year from 1-4 September.

The risk of dying was highest within the first year of diagnosis, but remained markedly higher for individuals with hospital-diagnosed overweight or obesity over the whole study period.

Empowering Better Health

In this study, researchers used population-based medical registries covering all Danish hospitals to identify all patients with a first hospital-based overweight or obesity diagnosis between 1979 and 2018. Each patient was matched with five individuals from the general population of the same age and sex to compare risk of death and mortality rates.


Over the 40-year period, there were 68,506 deaths among 322,130 individuals diagnosed with overweight or obesity, and 253,897 deaths among 1.6 million people in the matched Danish population. After adjusting for known risk factors including sex, age, income, education, and common comorbidities such as diabetes, cancer, and stroke, overall patients with overweight or obesity had a 60% higher risk of dying from any cause than their counterparts in the general population.

In the first year after diagnosis with overweight or obesity, the death rate was six times higher than the general population (2.5% vs 0.4%). Specifically, people with overweight or obesity were more than twice as likely to die from endocrine diseases, and had nearly double the risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases and gastrointestinal diseases.

However, the overall risk of death decreased over time--falling from a 55% higher risk of death in 1977-1989 to a 27% greater risk in 2010-2018. Even so, people with overweight or obesity were still 31% more likely to die from cancer than the general population over the whole study period, and almost twice as likely to die from respiratory diseases.

"While our large cohort study suggests survival has improved in patients with overweight and obesity over the last decade, they still face a considerably higher risk death than the general population, and much more needs to be done to prevent overweight and obesity", says Dr Sigrid Gribsholt from Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark, who led the research.

She continues, "Cardiovascular diseases and infections are some of the major causes of mortality in our study, and the decrease in overweight- and obesity-associated mortality may be due to better prevention and treatment of these diseases. It's also possible that more awareness of overweight and obesity, and greater use of overweight and obesity diagnosis codes, in recent years may partially explain why mortality fell over time."

The authors acknowledge that the findings show observational associations, so no conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. They point to several limitations, including that they mortality risk among patients with overweight may be less pronounced than in those with obesity. They also note that because the prevalence of obesity has increased in the general population over the study period, the estimates may be more conservative than might have been seen in a normal-weight population.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Quiz on Obesity
"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
READ MORE
How to Lose Weight?
Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexDeath FactsLiposuctionBereavementBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight Control