New Discovery Could Lead to Effective and Natural Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

"This finding prompted us to hypothesize that there may be natural molecules--that is, endogenous ligands--that also bind to Nurr1 but don't have side effects."When the scientists looked for such molecules in various tissues from mice, they found hormone-like compounds called prostaglandin A1 and E1 as promising candidates that bound to and activated the Nurr1 protein. The collaborative team also created a model depicting the structure of these molecules when they are bound to the Nurr1 protein by performing X-ray co-crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance studies. This information will be critical as treatment strategies that target Nurr1 are optimized.The investigators showed that physiological concentrations of prostaglandin A1 or E1 in the nanomolar ranges could protect dopamine neurons against neurotoxins. Next, the investigators found that when mouse models induced to develop symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease were treated with prostaglandin A1 or E1, the animals' motor skills and functions improved significantly without any signs of side effects, such as abnormal dyskinesia-like behavior. Analyses of the animals' brains revealed that the treatment protected the dopamine-producing brain cells from dying and made them produce higher levels of dopamine."Although we showed that these molecules could correct Parkinson's-like symptoms in animal models in a neuroprotective manner, further studies are essential to determine whether they can work in human clinical trials," said Kim.