Tango Dancing can Improve Parkinson's Disease Symptoms, Reduce Fall Risk

Researchers from Florida State University suggest that Argentine tango dance lessons can reduce fall risk in Parkinson's patients. In a study, FSU researchers used gait analysis to measure the risk of falling for Parkinson's patients before and after Argentine tango dance lessons. The patients who took a series of 12 classes had a significant reduction in fall risk compared to a control group.One of the main obstacles for Parkinson's patients is walking. They walk slower and with a shuffling gait, which increases their risk of falling. Because they cannot move as quickly, they are often unable to stop a fall with their hands and are at a significantly higher risk of injury than non-Parkinson's patients.said Shani Peter, a third-year medical student and a member of the team that completed the project.Previous studies have shown that tango can be a helpful exercise for Parkinson's patients, but this research added to that body of knowledge by using a gait analysis tool. Researchers rolled out a pressure-sensitive walkway called GAITRite that has thousands of sensors to monitor patients as they walk and calculates their risk of falling.The specific techniques of Argentine tango help explain why it is so beneficial to Parkinson's patients, said Peter, who was president of the Argentine Tango Club when she was an undergraduate at Florida State University. The dance emphasizes walking, balance, posture and weight shifting, all of which happens alongside a partner. For example, a forward step is broken into three parts: hip lift, knee lift and a forward lean that incorporates the chest. That shifts the dancer's weight from the back of their body to the front.Parkinson's patients have physical features such as a shuffling gait, stooped posture and slower movements, all of which contribute to the risk of falling. Argentine tango targets these features and focuses on walking mechanics, proper posture and balance techniques.Peter said.A College of Medicine Summer Research Fellowship helped the research team complete its project. Each year, FSU medical students can apply for the fellowships to work with College of Medicine faculty on original research. Recipients present their work at a poster session alongside other research from physicians.College of Medicine Dean John P. Fogarty said.The research team is continuing their investigation. The intervention lasted for only a month, used a small group of patients who wanted to take tango lessons and included a control group that did not undergo any exercise regimen, which may have shown improvement on its own. A longer study incorporating core-strengthening exercises and a crossover between patient groups at six weeks is currently under way.Peter said.College of Medicine Professor Charles G. Maitland, Department of Scientific Computing graduate student Nathan Crock, as well as Beau J. Billings, Richard Wu, Shane Sterling, Sonia Koul, William F. Taber, Karina Pique and Roei Golan, all with the FSU College of Medicine, contributed to this study.