About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Device to Measure Nerve Activity for PTSD Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on November 18, 2022 at 12:22 AM
Font : A-A+

New Device to Measure Nerve Activity for PTSD Treatment

A new device to measure cervical nerve activity in humans has been developed by researchers. The new device may support more personalized treatments for sepsis and mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"With this newly developed device we (for the first time) identified cervical electroneurographic evidence of autonomic (fight or flight vs rest and digest) biotypes that were remarkably consistent across different challenges to the autonomic or involuntary nervous system," said the study's senior author Imanuel Lerman of UC San Diego's Qualcomm Institute, School of Medicine, and Jacobs School of Engineering, as well as the VA Center of Excellence for Stress and Mental Health.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder


Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
Advertisement


The device features a flexible array of electrodes that stretch from the lower front to the upper back of the neck, allowing researchers to capture electrical activity across different nerves. Other features include an integrated user interface for visualizing data in real-time, and a custom algorithm for grouping people according to their nervous systems' response to stress.

A Safer, Less Invasive Way to Study the Nervous System

In the past, the more reliable ways of measuring nerve activity in the neck called for surgically implanted microelectrodes.

Lerman and Todd Coleman of UC San Diego's Jacobs School and Stanford University set out to create a less risky and invasive means of monitoring this part of the nervous system by adapting existing technology Coleman had developed with co-author Jonas Kurniawan, now a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford. The new, flexible array can be worn up to a day and moves easily with the patient's head and neck movements for longer, painless monitoring.
Septicemia

Septicemia


Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.
Advertisement

To explore human autonomic biotypes, or groups of patients whose involuntary nervous systems responded similarly to stress, the researchers ran a series of tests that asked study participants to place and hold their hand in ice water followed by a timed breathing exercise. The electrode array recorded cervical nerve signaling, termed cervical electroneurography by the team, and heart rate in subjects before and after both the ice water challenge and during the breathing exercise.

Researchers found study participants fell consistently into two distinct biotype groups: those whose neural firing and heart rates increased during both tests, and those who exhibited the opposite trend. The device's unique algorithm also offers the chance to identify differences in the response of specific nerve clusters to stressors like the pain induced by the ice water challenge and physical symptoms, including sweating and increases in heart rate, associated with the timed breathing challenge.

"The results are exciting. Our newly developed sensor array was found capable of recording autonomic nervous system activity," said Coleman. "We were pleasantly surprised to observe consistent autonomic response across stress test challenges, i.e., the cold pressor test and the deep breathing challenge. More work is needed to demonstrate our sensor capabilities in larger populations."

Toward a Future of Personalized Medicine

Although the electrode array cannot identify the exact nerves that fire in response to the stress and pain of the cold water challenge, researchers hope it will someday aid in diagnosing and treating conditions that include PTSD and sepsis.

Already, Lerman is one of a number of researchers using electrical vagus nerve stimulation to test whether stimulating these neural structures can decrease inflammation and pain in people with PTSD.

In a related application, the array may also be used to promote safety in pilots operating military aircraft by detecting flares in nerve activity that prompt dizziness or nausea.

Within hospital settings, the device could help flag patients susceptible to life-threatening conditions like sepsis by identifying people who react strongly to physical stress. Sepsis occurs when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection, damaging its own tissues in the process. Mortality risk increases by seven percent every hour. Technology that aids in the detection and flagging of at-risk hospitalized patients would provide physicians with an early notice to administer antibiotics, thus improving a patient's chances of avoiding or surviving sepsis.

As a next step, the researchers plan to integrate the array with additional hardware for a wireless, wearable sensor that can be deployed outside the laboratory. The researchers are now moving forward with an in-hospital sepsis detection clinical trial.

Source: Eurekalert
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart


Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
Advertisement

Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder


People with PTSD find it difficult to communicate. Take this quiz on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to understand the condition and help you deal with it better.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Children's Day'22 — Turn the World Blue!
World Children's Day'22 — Turn the World Blue!
Each Year 77,000 Women Die Due to Cervical Cancer in India
Each Year 77,000 Women Die Due to Cervical Cancer in India
Reconcile on this International Men's Day (IMD) 2022
Reconcile on this International Men's Day (IMD) 2022
View all
Recommended Reading
Brachial Plexus InjuryBrachial Plexus Injury
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Brachial Plexus Injury Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

New Device to Measure Nerve Activity for PTSD Treatment Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests