New Data About the COVID-19 Pandemic Triggered Life Expectancy Losses

Based on the data, researchers found that 27 of the 29 countries saw reductions in life expectancy in 2020, and at a scale that wiped out years of progress on mortality.Women in 15 countries and men in 10 countries were found to have a lower expectancy at birth in 2020 than in 2015, a year in which life expectancy was already negatively affected by a significant flu season.The research findings are published in theAccording to the study's co-lead author Dr. José Manuel Aburto, 'For Western European countries such as Spain, England and Wales, Italy, Belgium, among others, the last time such large magnitudes of declines in life expectancy at birth were observed in a single year was during WWII.To contextualize,Across most of the 29 countries, males saw larger life expectancy declines than females. The largest declines in life expectancy were observed among males in the US, who saw a decline of 2.2 years relative to 2019 levels, followed by Lithuanian males (1.7 years).The increase in mortality in the under 60 age group contributed most significantly to life expectancy declines, whereas across most of Europe increases in mortality above age 60 contributed more significantly.In addition to these age patterns, the researchers' analysis revealed thatApart from these findings, there are several issues linked to the counting of COVID-19 deaths, such as inadequate testing or mis-classification.Such a large impact that is directly attributable to COVID-19 shows how devastating a shock it has been for many countries.This study data urgently calls for the publication and availability of more dis-aggregated data from a wider range of countries, including low- and middle-income countries, to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.Source: Medindia