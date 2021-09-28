About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Impact of Insulin Resistance on Stroke Risk

by Dr Jayashree on September 28, 2021 at 12:35 AM
Font : A-A+

Impact of Insulin Resistance on Stroke Risk

A new association between insulin resistance and stroke is found in a study of more than 100,000 people with type 2 diabetes (T2D), presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Insulin resistance occurs when the cells don't respond properly to insulin and can't take up glucose from blood easily. It is a key feature of T2D and levels vary from patient to patient.

Advertisement


Estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR) is used as a measure of insulin resistance. It is calculated using a formula that factors in a patient's waist circumference, HbA1c (average blood sugar level), and whether they have high blood pressure.

Researchers used health records to calculate the eGDR of 104,697 T2D patients in Sweden. The participants had an average age of 63 and 44.5% were female.
Advertisement

They were followed up for an average of 5.6 years, during which 4,201 (4%) had a stroke.

The analysis also revealed that the higher a person's insulin resistance, the greater their chance of having a stroke. Those with the lowest insulin resistance (the highest eGDR) were 40% less likely to have a stroke than those with the highest insulin resistance.

They also found that higher insulin resistance was linked to a higher risk of death after a stroke. Those with the lowest resistance were 28 per less likely to die during the follow-up period than those with the most severe insulin resistance.

Further analysis showed high blood pressure to be more strongly linked to stroke than waist circumference or HbA1c.

In individuals with type 2 diabetes, eGDR can be used for better understanding and management of their stroke and death risk.

In this era of personalized medicine, better stratification of type 2 diabetes patients will help optimize clinical trials and further vital research into treatment, diagnosis, care and prevention.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Data About the COVID-19 Pandemic Triggered Life Expecta...
Uncovering the COVID-19 Collateral Impact on Diabetes Manag... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Are Black Foods the New Superfood?
Are Black Foods the New Superfood?
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss during Menopause
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss during Menopause
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetes - Essentials Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Metabolic Syndrome Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Gestational diabetes Stroke 

Recommended Reading
Insulin Hormone
Insulin Hormone
Insulin is a natural hormone that controls our blood sugar. Learn about types of insulin and ......
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. .....
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Insulin-resistant individual has almost double the chance of developing major depressive disorder .....
New Biomarker Predicts Link Between Insulin Resistance and Alzheimer’s Disease
New Biomarker Predicts Link Between Insulin Resistance and Alzheimer’s Disease
An enxyme, autotaxin produced by beige adipose tissue, regulates metabolism, and is higher in ......
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Gestational diabetes
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during preg...
Metabolic Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome is associated with sedentary lifestyle .It makes a person more prone to develo...
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Stroke
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to st...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close