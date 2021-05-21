by Colleen Fleiss on  May 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New COVID Test at Home in 15 Minutes for Rs 250
A Pune-based company has received approval from ICMR for its new self-use rapid home-test kit for COVID-19 with results available in just 15 minutes.

The company had also given India its first RT-PCR Test kit last year which is now commonly used for Covid-19 tests.

Mylab Discovery Solutions currently has a capacity of 70 lakh test kits per week and will enhance it to 1 crore test kits by early-June, its Managing Director Hasmukh Rawal said.


The self-use test kit can be used by any symptomatic persons, or their immediate contacts of confirmed cases as per ICMR guidelines, and they can test themselves, go into isolation and get treatment quickly.

Rawal said that each kit would comprise the requisite testing materials, instructions for use leaflet and a biohazard bag to safely dispose it off after testing. The test is done using nasal swab as compared to the deep nasopharyngeal swab to reduce the user's discomfort.

CoviSelf will provide the results in just 15 minutes, and each pack has a unique QR code which must be entered along with the test outcome to get a report on the App.

"Since this eliminates the need for sample collection by a healthcare professional, it will greatly ease pressures on the overburdened testing labs, besides reducing delays in the test results, which is more than 72 hours in some parts of the country," said Rawal.

With its CoviSelf, MDS hopes to reach Covid-19 testing virtually to the doorsteps of every Indian to help them fight the second pandemic wave and any subsequent waves, as it can be bought without prescription from any pharmacy, said Director Sujit Jain.

"Most western countries have allowed self-test for their citizens and consider it as a powerful tool to break the chain. CoviSelf combines with Mylab's AI-powered mobile App so that a user can know his/her positive status, submit the result to ICMR directly for traceability, and know what to do next in either case of result. We are sure this small step will be a big leap in mitigating the second and subsequent waves," said Jain.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
COVID Caused 1 Million Extra Deaths In 29 Countries In 2020, Says Study
In 2020, nearly 1 million extra deaths linked to coronavirus pandemic occurred in 29 high income countries.
READ MORE
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is rare chronic pain disorder usually involving an arm or leg. It may follow injury, less commonly after surgery, stroke or heart attack. The cause is unknown
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyComplex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)