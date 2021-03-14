New Coronavirus Mutation Discovered in Brazil

In several regions of Brazil, a possible new variant of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has been detected, said the Ministry of Science and Technology's National Laboratory for Scientific Computing (LNCC).



A study carried out in 39 municipalities of five Brazilian states "led to the identification of a possible new variant of SARS-CoV-2 originating from variant B.1.1.33 that had circulated in Brazil," the laboratory said in a statement.



This latest variant contains a mutation that could "complicate the planning of new strategies to control Covid-19," the laboratory warned.







"The growing need for effective genomic surveillance to be able to identify potential viral mutations early is clear, thus helping to improve current vaccines against Covid-19," the laboratory said.



Brazil has reported 11,363,380 Covid-19 cases, with 275,105 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.



