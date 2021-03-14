New Coronavirus Mutation Discovered in Brazil

This latest variant contains a mutation that could "complicate the planning of new strategies to control Covid-19," the laboratory warned.
The results of the study were reported in the international coronavirus genome database GISAID.
"The growing need for effective genomic surveillance to be able to identify potential viral mutations early is clear, thus helping to improve current vaccines against Covid-19," the laboratory said.
Brazil has reported 11,363,380 Covid-19 cases, with 275,105 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
