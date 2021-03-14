by Colleen Fleiss on  March 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM Coronavirus News
Over 100 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered in US, Says CDC
Across the US, more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over 133 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the country as of Friday, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, there are about 35 million Americans fully vaccinated while nearly 66 million have received at least one dose, CDC data show.


Source: IANS

